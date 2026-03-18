Portland Center Stage to Host Annual Theater Lovers' Bash in March 2026

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Portland Center Stage has unveiled the 2026 Theater Lovers' Bash, the organization's annual fundraising event and community celebration, scheduled for Friday, April 3. The Theater Lovers' Bash (TLB) brings together inspiring artists, passionate audience members, dedicated volunteers, and generous donors in support of Portland Center Stage's mission to foster belonging, equity, and a deeper understanding of shared humanity through live performance, community events, and educational opportunities.

All funds raised during the event will support the ongoing “Save PCS” campaign. As of March 2026, PCS has raised $6.5 million of the $9 million goal.

PCS Board Member and Event Committee Chairperson Eleni Gerding says, “Portland has always believed in the power of the arts to bring people together. The Theater Lovers' Bash celebrates that spirit, uniting our community and honoring donors at every level who believe in the future of theater. By gathering for this evening, we support Portland Center Stage and invest in the cultural vitality of our city so the arts can thrive for generations.”

In addition to a live auction and other opportunities to support PCS financially, the Theater Lovers' Bash will showcase the best of what PCS brings to the community with a one-night-only variety show featuring beloved local artists. Drag performer Bolivia Carmichaels hosts, with performances from David Saffert and Jillian Snow as Liberace & Liza: A Tribute, comedian Ally J Ward, the cast of Northwest Academy's Six: Teen Edition, and other special guests. Poison Waters & Friends and DJ Bryson Wallace will keep the party going following the variety show and auction.

The theme for TLB 2026 is CAMP vs. CAMP, highlighting the playful collision between two worlds—one of exaggerated glamour, theatricality, and excess, the other of cozy campfires, lantern light, and the simple magic of the outdoors. Guests are encouraged to dress for the theme in whatever way suits them, whether it's feathers and glitter, hiking boots and flannel, or a bit of both. The CAMP vs. CAMP theme will influence the entire event, from decor to the evening's activities.

Guests will enjoy dancing, games, specialty drinks, and bites from local restaurants as part of the celebratory atmosphere.

The Theater Lovers' Bash is presented by Chrys Martin and Jack Pessia. Food and beverage sponsors include Argyle Winery, Deschutes Brewery, Multnomah Whiskey Library, Salt & Straw, Screen Door, and 1927 S'mores Company.

TLB event committee members include Chairperson Eleni Gerding, Allison Couch, Michael Joyce, Natalie Lane, Craig Mendenhall, Blythe Olson, Kristin Van Sickel, and Todd Woodruff.

General admission tickets range from $100–$200, with some reduced-price options ranging from $35–$50 available to ensure equitable access for all. Students 18 and under will be admitted free of charge with ID.