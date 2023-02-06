Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Steve Underwood In THE HIGH ROAD At Good Theater

THE HIGH ROAD will play February 1-19, 2023 at Good Theater’s home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Good Theater continues its 20th anniversary season with THE HIGH ROAD, running February 1st through the 19th. THE HIGH ROAD stars Steve Underwood, who also wrote the play.

Directed by Tim Ferrell and stage managed by Paul Haley, the play features a set by Transformit Design, lighting by Iain Odlin, and costumes by Michelle Handley, with video assistance from Thomas Ian Campbell.

THE HIGH ROAD will play February 1-19, 2023 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland.

For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

Photo Credit: Thomas Ian Campbell




