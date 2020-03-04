Photo Flash: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Begins at Portland Center Stage

The Tony award-winning play based on the 2003 best-selling novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will open at Portland Center Stage at The Armory this March.

The production follows Christopher, an exceptionally intelligent (and exceptionally honest) 15-year-old boy on the autism spectrum who is under suspicion of killing his neighbor's dog. Determined to find the true culprit, Christopher's detective work takes him on a deeply personal quest that upturns his world.

Portland Center Stage Artistic Director Marissa Wolf, who previously directed Curious Incident at Kansas City Repertory Theatre, will direct. "Curious Incident is powerful, funny, and deeply life affirming," said Wolf, "I love the way the play invites us into Christopher's world, and audiences get to experience a hero's quest through the lens of this brilliant teenage boy, for whom autism is both a challenge and a super power."

Several artists from the KCRep production will join The Armory's production, including Jamie Sanders, who reprises his starring role as Christopher. PerformInk Kansas City wrote that Sanders' "generous and vulnerable Christopher is captivating, believable, and a true delight."

While at KCRep, Sanders talked about how having Tourettes Syndrome informs his portrayal of Christopher. "I have a different set of circumstances than Christopher. I have Tourettes, and it causes me to be sensitive to the world around me, particularly to touch and sound," Sanders said. "Like Christopher, I perceive rules in the world that I have to follow but that no one else sees, and for me that's an everyday reality."

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is based on Mark Haddon's best-selling novel of the same name. It was adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens and received its world premiere at the Royal National Theatre in 2012, before moving to the West End. The play opened on Broadway in 2014, and went on to tour internationally.

Various community events will be held surround the show, including discussions with cast, crew, and community guests, a pre-show musical performance by PHAME Academy, and a gallery show featuring work by artists with autism.

There will also be a special sensory-friendly performance of Curious Incident on March 31, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. This family-friendly performance is designed to be enjoyed by all, and will include some changes for those who are on the autism spectrum or have other sensory issues. The production and theater environment will be altered, including modifications to sound and lighting. Patrons are invited to make sounds, enter and exit as needed during the performance. A quiet space will be available for people who want a break.

Tickets may be purchased at www.pcs.org, 503.445.3700, or in-person from the box office (128 NW Eleventh Avenue, Portland, OR).

Photo Credit: Owen Carey/Courtesy of Portland Center Stage at The Armory



The cast of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

