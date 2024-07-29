PRETTY WOMAN And More On Sale Next Week From Broadway In Peoria

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, ANNIE and PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will go on sale to the public on Monday, Aug. 5 at 10:00 a.m. These engagements are part of the 24–25 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series and will be held at the Peoria Civic Center.

Tickets will be available at BroadwayInPeoria.com and PeoriaCivicCenter.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

Dec. 17, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. As the longest running cirque holiday theatrical event, this annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage. Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid,” while 6ABC Philadelphia states, “You will be on the edge of your seat!”

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights.

Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

ANNIE

Jan. 21–22, 2025

Peoria Civic Center

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Feb. 18–19, 2025

Peoria Civic Center

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Please note: BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Peoria Civic Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Comments