OrpheusPDX Opens Its Second Season With Mozart's Comic Gem, THE ROYAL SHEPHERD (Il Re Pastore)

All performances will take place in Portland State University's Lincoln Performance Hall, hailed by Opera News as the best venue for opera in the city.
POPULAR
Portland's newest opera company, OrpheusPDX, kicks off its second season on August 3 with Mozart's charming and irresistible opera, The Royal Shepherd (Il Re Pastore). All performances will take place in Portland State University's Lincoln Performance Hall, hailed by Opera News as the best venue for opera in the city. Tickets, beginning at $50, are available at Click Here.
The Royal Shepherd is a tale of young love and royalty in disguise. This comic gem—at its heart a simple story of love vs. duty—wrestles with age-old questions about authenticity, identity, gender roles, and what makes a good leader. The question at its core—can you be true to yourself and thrive in the public sphere—is just as timely now as it was 200 years ago. It's exactly what we've come to know and love about Mozart. And he delivers with one stunning aria after another in this extraordinary vocal event.
OrpheusPDX artistic and general director, Christopher Mattaliano says: “All that we love about Mozart is to be found in this unique opera—and much more. Mozart had the best singers in Europe at his disposal and provided them with a series of stunning, breathtaking, virtuosic arias—including “L'Amero,” which may be the most beautiful aria that Mozart ever composed. I chose this opera to open our second season with an evening of vocal fireworks—one that is particularly celebratory and joyful. With a double wedding ceremony that brings the opera to a delightful conclusion, it's the perfect summer evening's entertainment.”
OrpheusPDX's first opera also launches The Pathways Program, an innovative mentor-based training program conceived by Christopher Mattaliano, which pairs a student or young professional with an established professional artist engaged by OrpheusPDX for the 2023 season and, in the process, helps guarantee a thriving future for the operatic art form.
(Il Re Pastore)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Thursday, August 3, 2023, 7:30 pm
Sunday, August 6, 2023, 3:00 pm
Lincoln Performance Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave., Portland
Libretto by Pietro Metastasio
Sung in Italian with English surtitles
Director: Dan Rigazzi
Conductor: Nicholas Fox
Set Design: Peter Ksander
Costume Design: Sydney Dufka
Lighting Design: Connie Yun
Cast
Alessandro: Omar Najmi
Aminta: Katherine Whyte
Elisa: Holly Flack
Tamiri: Madeline Ross
Agenore: Brandon Michael
Tickets to individual productions, ranging in price from $50 to $110, can be purchased at Click Here. Season subscriptions, ranging in price from $90 to $198, are still available at Click Here or by calling (503) 308-4828.
Student Tickets: $15.00 tickets are available for students at each performance. These can be purchased at the box office and online at Click Here. Limited to one pair per person.
Inspired by the legend of Orpheus and Eurydice, where Orpheus' singing is so beautiful that even the savage beasts of Hades are moved to tears, Portland's new opera company, OrpheusPDX, aspires to do the same—to touch the very soul of the community through the power of great music and singing. It will enhance that powerful experience by producing opera in the intimate, 475-seat Lincoln Hall Theater, where audiences enjoy an enriching and personal experience.
OrpheusPDX is committed to both honoring tradition and exploring new directions by presenting one opera from a well-loved Bel Canto composer and one from the body of great modern works that move and excite today's audiences—thus providing them with the best of both operatic worlds each season.
Videos
|The Marvelous Wonderettes
Lakewood Theatre Company (7/14-8/20)
|FREE COMMUNITY CONCERT with Columbia River Brass Quintet & Instrument Petting Zoo
Leroy Haagen Park (7/28-7/28)
|Neave Trio
Lincoln Performance Hall (3/18-3/19)
|Man of La Mancha
Clackamas Repertory Theatre (8/03-8/27)
|Time for Three
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (3/12-3/12)
|Chanticleer
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (1/19-1/19)
|Ken Ludwig's The Gods of Comedy
Clackamas Repertory Theatre (6/30-7/23)
|Dalí Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (11/07-11/07)
|Fauré Piano Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (10/09-10/10)
|FREE COMMUNITY CONCERT with Protégés Diana Adamyan & Zitong Wang
Gresham Arts Plaza (7/21-7/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You