Oregon Symphony Cancels Concerts Through June 2021

In accordance with federal and state guidelines to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Oregon Symphony concerts scheduled through June 14, 2021, in Portland and Salem are canceled. Oregon Symphony plans to resume live, in-person performances in Fall 2021.

The company will reunite with audiences in the 2021/22 Season that celebrates Oregon Symphony's 125th anniversary, and fulfill its promise for adventurous programming, inspiring collaborations, and connecting lives with exhilarating performances.

Ticketholders have the following options in support of the Oregon Symphony:

Exchange your ticket(s) for performances beginning in January 2021.

For Subscribers: Apply the value of your ticket(s) to a 2021/22 Season subscription. The company will save your same seats and series now, and lock in your current subscription price for next season. Plus, you'll secure your early bird renewal benefit now, which means you'll receive two free tickets redeemable for select Classical concerts in the 2021/22 Season.

Exchange your ticket(s) for an emailed gift certificate, which can be used through the end of the 2021/22 Season. You'll receive an extra 10% in addition to the value of your tickets!

Donate the value of your ticket(s). You'll receive an acknowledgment of your fully tax-deductible gift.

You may also request a full or partial refund for the value of the ticket(s).

Take advantage any of these options by calling the Ticket Office at 503-228-1353, emailing orsymphony@orsymphony.org, or submitting an online form. The current phone line hours are: Monday-Thursday 10 am-9 pm, Friday 10 am-6 pm. The Oregon Symphony has temporarily closed its Ticket Office to the public, for in-person transactions, until further notice.

Shows View More Portland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You