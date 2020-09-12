Oregon Shakespeare Festival Gives Supplies to Those Suffering Following Wildfires

On September 10, from 10am to 1pm as well as 2pm to 8pm, members of the community were invited to take supplies they were in need of.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival opened up Carpenter Hall and the Elizabethan Theatre to provide items of need to those suffering as a result of the wildfires in California.

There were clothes separated by size and in grab bags, shoes, hats, coats, blankets, towels food, toiletries, masks, sanitizer, menstrual products, pet food, kids toys, and activities.

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival has also announced on its Facebook page that all of the festival facilities are still intact after the fires.

A community-created document has been made for Rogue Valley, including resources for housing, food, transportation, and many more urgent needs. Learn more at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bMlKA19-JPenGF3tYJ9NJ5HZyMo6XlndIkBPKUb0LsI/edit?usp=sharing.

In addition, numerous OSF staff members and artists lost their homes in the Almeda Fire. The OSF has put together a collection of links to their individual fundraising pages. Check that out here: https://linktr.ee/memegarcia?fbclid=IwAR1uwDscqo1WVzqLJsxCzGE2xklpdvEtczrPMDp4VobEG7ydfzghomZvsV8

