OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Comes to Theatre West This Week

Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley comes to Theatre West beginning this week.

Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that-due to his painful shyness-suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away. With Anthony's father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe.

But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, funny as hell, and ultimately deeply moving. OUTSIDE MULLINGAR is a compassionate, delightful work about how it's never too late to take a chance on love.

Director: Debby Rhein

Performances: Mar 17, 18, 19 / Mar 24, 25, 26 / Mar 31, Apr 1,2 / Apr 7, 8, 9, 2022 (Matinee Sunday, March 27th at 2pm)

Due to the changes in State Covid-19 mask mandates, masks will no longer be required to attend a Theatre West performance.

Theatre West is holding a food drive during the run of Outside Mullingar. Non perishable foods or checks made payable to Lincoln City Food Pantry will be accepted.