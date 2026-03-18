Northwest Children’s Theater to Present MAD HATTER'S TEA PARTY

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Northwest Children’s Theater will present MAD HATTER'S TEA PARTY at The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts in Portland from May 9 through May 24.

Created and conceived by John Ellingson and directed by Sarah Jane Hardy, the production invites audiences to “travel through the looking glass” for an interactive performance featuring music, storytelling, and magic. The experience includes tea service, with youth tickets including tea and treats and adult tickets including tea and coffee.

The production is designed as an immersive event, encouraging audience participation and themed attire. It is recommended for ages 4 and up.

Performance Schedule

Performances will take place Saturdays and Sundays at 10:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. at The Judy (Ball Black Box Theater), located at 1000 SW Broadway, Suite T-100 in Portland.

Ticketing and More Information

Tickets range from $20 to $25. Arts for All tickets are available for $5 for Oregon Trail/SNAP card holders. For more information and tickets, visit nwcts.org/shows/mad-hatter.