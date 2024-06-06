MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Comes To Have Kansas City Premiere In July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PNC Broadway in Kansas City will present the first North American tour of the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL.

This production is part of the 23–24 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY season and will take the stage at Music Hall for 16 performances July 23–Aug. 4, 2024.

Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL are available at BroadwayInKC.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

ABOUT MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Comments