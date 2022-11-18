Listen: Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme To Release Pre-Tour Single 'Looking At The Lights'

As "Queens of Christmas" Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme prepare to kick off their 4th annual critically-acclaimed holiday tour - "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show" - they've released a hopeful and classic holiday ballad, "Looking at the Lights" available on all streaming platforms November 1st via BenDeLaCreme Presents Records.

Written by BenDeLaCreme, composed by Major Scales and performed by Jinkx Monsoon, the song debuted in the 2021 holiday tour which beautifully (and hilariously) explores the effects the pandemic had on our mental health, and how the "joy" of the holidays felt different than before.

DeLa says, "'Looking at the Lights' is the first song I've ever written that's just earnest and didn't break itself with a joke. It's a true holiday song about friendship and community, and how even in the darkest of times, we still have each other. I wrote it as a way to process all my feelings of trauma, grief and anxiety in the pandemic. When we were working on the show last year, it had all the campiness, jokes and parodies our audiences love but it was still missing something that truly acknowledged what we had all gone through. This song became the climax of the show, and hearing Jinkx sing it for the first time absolutely floored me. As someone who's always struggled with the holidays, this is more than just a song about pandemic loneliness. It's timeless and always relatable."

Jinkx adds, "First of all, it's such an honor when two of your brilliantly talented friends [BenDeLaCreme and Major Scales] make a song for you and ask you to sing it. When DeLa and I first heard the composition by Major, we had mutual goosebumps. It's become one of my absolute favorite songs to perform, and even more special knowing how audiences connect with it. I'm excited for fans who got to see the show last year to add this studio recording to their holiday playlists."

"Looking at the Lights" follows the release of the duo's first joint studio album, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special Soundtrack from their beloved holiday film classic The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special streaming on Hulu (Produced & Directed by BenDeLaCreme).

Sweet as pie and sharp as cheddar, the Terminally Delightful BenDeLaCreme is known for combining her background in performing and visual arts with a love of spectacle, glamor, and Saturday morning cartoons.

She has dazzled crowds throughout the Americas, Europe, and Australia, premiered four critically acclaimed solo shows Off-Broadway, as well as written, directed, and produced myriad narrative works and variety spectaculars that have played to sold-out audiences for over a decade. BenDeLaCreme's live performances have received glowing reviews: "Keeping you entertained while making you think about your place in the world is all a part of the BenDeLaCreme experience," said Forbes and Billboard raves that her work "...soars past entertainment and into the realm of theatrical art."

BenDeLaCreme has appeared on two seasons of the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race, her first go-round securing her a spot among the show's "15 Fan Favorites of All Time." After being crowned "Miss Congeniality" on Season 6, she returned to compete on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars on VH1 where she garnered more challenge wins than any other competitor in the show's history, among other series records.

Continuing to break new ground by, and for, drag artists, DeLa's production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents, produced its first national tour in 2018 with, To Jesus, Thanks for Everything! -Jinkx and DeLa, co-created and co-written by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon. In 2019, the queens hit the road again with a brand new holiday show titled All I Want for Christmas is Attention. That tour was a sold-out sensation and marked DeLa's first producer credit for an international tour. In 2020, BenDeLaCreme self-produced, directed and co-wrote her debut film under BenDeLaCreme Presents, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special which became a critical and commercial success, leading to an exclusive licensing deal with Hulu. Her 2021 holiday tour, The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!, marked the queen's highest grossing tour under BenDeLaCreme Presents, further showcasing DeLa's growing impact within the drag and theater industry as a producing powerhouse. In 2022, DeLa returned to her critically-hailed solo show, BenDeLaCreme is...Ready To Be Committed for her biggest international solo tour yet.

Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon (she/her/they/them) is the "internationally tolerated" cabaret icon who's taken over the entertainment industry as an award-winning actress, acclaimed vocalist, and theatre sensation. She's the newly crowned "Queen of Queens" after slaying the competition of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022), competing in the first season of all winning contestants.

Since gaining a massive international fan base, Jinkx has toured the world performing her original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including highly-acclaimed shows like The Ginger Snapped, The Vaudevillians (which became a hit Off-Broadway sensation) and their most recent production, Together Again, Again (2022). In 2018, she partnered with best friend and fellow RuPaul's Drag Race star, BenDeLaCreme for their first major holiday tour To Jesus, Thanks for Everything! - Jinkx and DeLa. Jinkx and DeLa's co-written holiday productions have grown into a worldwide phenomenon, spawning the 2019 tour, All I Want for Christmas is Attention, a Hulu holiday hit, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special (2020), and The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! (2021) which performed for sold-out audiences across the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

She is an award-winning stage actress, having won the Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and most recently, The MAC Award for her show The Ginger Snapped, co-written with Major Scales. No stranger to film and TV, Jinkx has appeared on the CBS cop drama Blue Bloods, the Netflix original AJ and the Queen, and has voiced characters for such animated shows as Steven Universe, Mighty Magiswords, Bravest Warriors, as well as a few surprises that are yet to come! Jinkx has been the subject of two documentaries: Drag Becomes Him, and The Queens.

Jinkx released her new EP, The Virgo Odyssey: Prologue, in summer 2022 - including the lead single and music video for the project, "Know-It-All" written by Major Scales. Jinkx has released two albums featuring original music by Major Scales: The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped.