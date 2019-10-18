Lakewood Theatre Company Presents The Comedy SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

Lakewood Theatre Company continues its 67th season of live theatre with Shakespeare in Love, directed by David Sikking, a romantic comedy, based on the award-winning screenplay by Tom Stoppard and Marc Norman. The story was adapted for the stage by Lee Hall with music by Paddy Cunneen and plays at Lakewood Theatre Company November 1 - December 8, 2019.

Performances begin Friday November 1 and continue Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, two Wednesday performances at 7:30 PM (November 13 and December 4), Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM (November 3, 10, 24, and December 1, 8) and Sunday evenings at 7:00 PM (November 17 and December 1). Note: there is no performance on Thanksgiving. Ticket prices are $34/adults and $32/seniors. Discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org. The title sponsor for Shakespeare in Love is Drs. Bill & Ricky Korach. The directorial sponsor is The Springs Living in Lake Oswego and the guest artist sponsor is Horst & Graben Wealth Management.

Special note: On Wednesday, November 13 and December 4, the theatre continues its program called Wine on Wednesday (WOW). For people ages 25-35, tickets are priced at $25 each. On November 13, one hour prior to the performance, there will be a complimentary wine tasting hosted by Owen Roe Winery. On December 4, one hour before performance, there will be complimentary whiskey tasting hosted by Trail Distilling. Come enjoy WOW paired with discounted show tickets. OLCC rules apply!

The Story: In Elizabethan London, a young playwright named Will Shakespeare (Murri Lazaroff-Babin) wanders the city trying to overcome a horrendous case of writer's block on his current script, Romeo and Ethel, the Pirate's Daughter. Though his pot is full of ink, Will's well of inspiration has run dry. Desperate, he seeks advice from his rival, the successful playwright Kit Marlowe (Murren Kennedy). It seems all is lost until he finds his muse - Viola de Lesseps (Kelsey Glasser), daughter of a wealthy merchant with beauty and brains in equal measure.

Viola will stop at nothing to join Will's company of players. Even though it is illegal for women to take the stage, she disguises herself as a man and finds herself leading a double life - wildly in love with Will, yet unable to declare her love. Amidst mistaken identities, backstage antics, and onstage drama, their passionate and forbidden love affair inspires Will to write his masterpiece - Romeo and Juliet. This romantic adventure of love, drama, and comedy is sure to equally delight Shakespeare fans and those who shy away from the Bard.

The comedy also features Grant Byington as Hugh Fennyman, Ruth Jenkins as the Nurse, Alan King as Ralph, Alec Cameron Lugo as Lord Wessex, Skye McLaren Walton as Sam, Chris Murphy as Wabash, Aidan Nolan as Edmund Tilney, Asher Ross as Webster, Mark Schwahn as Henslowe, Olivia Shimkus as Queen Elizabeth I, Michael Streeter as Burbage, as well as Edward Lyons Jr., Conor J. Nolan, Lindsay Reed, Tim Vergano and Tom Walton in multiple roles. The show also features a canine actor, Eliza.

LTC's production of Shakespeare In Love is directed by David Sikking, the stage manager is PJ Harris, scenic design is by John Gerth, choreography is by Kemba Shannon, sound design and musical direction is by Rodolfo Ortega, lighting design is by Dan Meeker, the costume design is by Margaret Louise Chapman and the producer is Steve Knox.

