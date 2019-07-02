Lakewood Theatre Company Presents Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Lakewood Theatre Company opens its 67th season with Roald Dahl's Matilda, the Musical. The music and lyrics for Matilda are by Tim Minchin and the book, adapted from Roald Dahl's Matilda, is by Dennis Kelly.

The show, directed by Paul Angelo, begins July 12 and continues through August 18, 2019 on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.

From the brilliant mind of Roald Dahl comes a magical stage adaptation of his beloved children's novel, Matilda. Prepare yourself for a captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. The title sponsors for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is Don & Jessie Adams and Senator Bob Packwood & Elaine Franklin. The directorial sponsor is the Lakewood Center Associates.

Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, two Wednesday performances at 7:30 PM (July 31, August 14), Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM (July 14, 21, August 4, 11, and 18) and Sunday evenings at 7:00 PM (July 28 and August 11). Ticket prices are $39/adults and $37/seniors. Discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets, call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at www.lakewood-center.org.

Special note: The role of Matilda will be played by two young actresses. Jorja Reed will perform July 12 - 14, 25 - 31, August 8 - 14, and the Sunday, August 11 matinee. Cora Craver will perform July 18 - 21, August 1 - 4, 15 - 18, and the Sunday, August 11 evening performance.

Added note: On Wednesday, July 31 and August 14, the theatre continues its program called Wine on Wednesday (WOW). For people ages 25-35, tickets are priced at $25 each. On July 31, one hour prior to the performance, there will be a complimentary wine tasting hosted by Owen Roe. On August 14 one hour before performance there will be complimentary whiskey tasting hosted by Trail Distilling. Come enjoy WOW paired with discounted show tickets. OLCC rules apply!

About the Play: Matilda (played on alternating weekends by Cora Craver and Jorja Reed) is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents, the scheming Harry Wormwood (Danielle Valentine) and his ditzy wife Zinnia (Stephanie Heuston-Willing), who prefer Matilda's boorish older brother Michael (Jackson Wells). She finds a reprieve in the classroom, where she impresses her schoolteacher, the thoughtful and loveable Miss Honey (Brooke Moltrum). Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (Andy Lindberg), hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

The cast also features Trishelle Love as librarian Mrs. Phelps, Grant Thackray as Rodolpho, Nathan Dunkin as the Escapologist, Lindsay Reed as the Acrobat, Brock Woolworth as Bruce Bogtrotter, Brian Burger as the Doctor and Jeremy Southard as the children's entertainer. The ensemble includes Essie Bertain, Xander Dean, Mikaela Ochocki, Lana Sage, Troy Sawyer and Jade Tate. The kids ensemble includes Ryleigh Hefflinger, Ava Neudeck, Josie Overstreet, Joceyln Taylor, Phillip Wells, Maya Ye and Max Young.

LTC's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is directed by Paul Angelo, musical direction is by Andrew Bray and choreography is by Jorie Jones. The stage manager Micah Steury, scenic design is by Sami Joan Pfeifer, sound design is by Gordon Romei, lighting design is by Peter West, costume design and properties are by Berl Dana'y and the assistant stage manager is Sophia Burton. The producer is Steve Knox.





