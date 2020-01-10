LIVE ON STAGE Presents Portland Mini Musical Festival

Join Live On Stage for Portland's own festival of all new musicals with six brand new 15-minute shows by local playwrights and composers. The festival has been a huge hit for the past three years and performances have been completely sold out.

Brett Campbell from Oregon ArtsWatch wrote Portland's Mini Musical Festival is "one of the most enjoyable theatrical experiences of the year." We'll delve (albeit briefly) into musical tales of a girl named Dusty who's the happiest girl in the USA, a group of mafia safe crackers who sing their way through a heist, murder from beyond the grave, the true secrets of book club, and more!

Tickets available at www.liveonstage.us or box office phone 503-902-5052

2020 Line Up

Book Club



Book, Music, and Lyrics by Chari Smith

Directed by Courtney Freed

A group of women in varying stages of their adult lives, come together under the pretense of discussing a book. The book never gets discussed, but wine is imbibed, secrets are shared and support is given. It is a heartfelt tribute to the power of friendship among women, no matter what their age.

The Saga of Dusty's Blues



Book, Music, and Lyrics by Rick Lewis

Directed by Kevin Paul Clark

Dusty is the happiest girl in the whole USA. She knows that the only thing holding her back is that she has no pain.

Murder From Beyond



Music, Book, and Lyrics by John Vergin

Directed by John Oules

Lady Clarissa, who is an adept in spiritualism, communicates with Hendricks who, having died, now lives in the spirit world. He informs her that his death was not accidental, but was actually murder. Lady Clarissa summons Inspector Spot to help determine who the killer was.

ARM



Music, Book, & Lyrics by Matthew B. Zrebski

Directed by Clara Hillier

We must all be protected...from ourselves - from our actions - and especially...from touch! But don't worry, there's a drug for that! Everything has a treatment! And new girl, Belinda, will be properly educated by the school administration along with top student, Michelle, who will stop at nothing to shield her beloved Chris from Belinda's wandering hand...which is, of course...attached to her arm...

SAMx



Book by Marianna Thielen

Music and Lyrics by Reece Marshburn and Marianna Thielen

Directed by: Marianna Thielen

A town holds its first ever SAMx Speeches and brings in three local influencers to give inspirational talks and share their stories.

The Safe



Music by Karl Mansfield

Book & Lyrics by Shawn Rogers

Directed by Kevin Paul Clark

Four Mafia Thugs watch as a young man sitting in front of a large safe works the dial in an attempt to open it. What riches await them within? How will they spent it? And who made the first gluten free pizza and why? Oh..and they sing.





