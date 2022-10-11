LEGALLY BLONDE, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF And More On Sale At The Buddy Holly Hall, October 17

The American Theatre Guild has announced single tickets to five engagements in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL SERIES will go on sale Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. All engagements will be held at The Buddy Holly Hall.

Single tickets start at $36 and will be available at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com, or by calling 806-792-8339. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

â€¢ CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, Dec. 19-20, 2022 (Series Add-On)

â€¢ FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2023

â€¢ THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, Feb. 15, 2023 (Series Add-On)

â€¢ LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL, March 3-5, 2023

â€¢ TOOTSIE, May 15-17, 2023

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE (Series Add-On)

December 19-20, 2022

The Buddy Holly Hall

Experience the wonder and whimsy of the holiday season with CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE. This magical production will delight audiences with its festive atmosphere, astonishing musical numbers and fanciful feats. Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid." This dazzling holiday spectacular combines the glitz and glamour of a Broadway style production with the awe-inspiring and world-renowned feats of a European circus.

Featuring a mix of both aerial and acrobatic acts, eye-popping jugglers, mind-blowing jump roping feats, and much more, the Dayton Daily News proclaims, "A new set of eyes should be added to my Christmas list...there's no way the stunts I witnessed onstage actually happened as most of them aren't humanly possible."

Imaginative and fun for the whole family, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will feature a multi-national cast comprised of some of the world's most astounding artists. Audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as they experience the most wonderful time of the year with exquisite choreography and an array of exciting musical numbers.

Critically acclaimed performers and circus acts will bring to life a fantastical assortment of holiday storybook characters including reindeer, nutcrackers and gingerbread people to the delight of children and adults alike. With new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

January 30-February 1, 2023

The Buddy Holly Hall

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY (Series Add-On)

February 15, 2023

The Buddy Holly Hall

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is touring North America again this year! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

''Fantastic'' -Elaine Paige, BBC Radio and "Authentic and Exciting" -The Stage

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60's to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL

March 3-5, 2023

The Buddy Holly Hall

Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde - The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer.

Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.

TOOTSIE

May 15-17, 2023

The Buddy Holly Hall

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "TOOTSIE is it!"

Please note: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com, and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.