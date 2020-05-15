IS EVERYBODY HERE? Zoom Musical Raises Money For Artist Relief Tree

Set in a Zoom call, Is Everybody Here? is a collaborative effort of more than 30 creators illustrating the current moment of COVID-19 in a 40-minute musical revue of ten songs.

The project premieres Friday, May 22 at 7 pm PT/ 10 pm ET on pianist/composer and project producer Ezra Weiss's Facebook page. Ranging from the awkward comedy of communicating online to the tension of a doctor self-isolating from their family, the songs' styles range from jazz and contemporary musical theater to alternative rock and opera.

The collaboration includes composers Darrell Grant, Seth Fruiterman, and Ezra Weiss; lyricists Amy Punt (LA), James W. Moore, and S. Renee Mitchell; theater artists Susannah Mars, Isaac Lamb, Thos Shipley (NYC), Sarah Jane Hardy, Elizabeth Gibbs, John Ellingson, and The Bylines; vocalists Marilyn Keller, Jimmie Herrod, Jeff Baker, Jamey Hood (LA), and Brian Smith Walters (London); and indie musicians Paul Paresa, Laryssa Birdseye, and Rebecca Sandborn. A full list of collaborators donating their time and talent to the project is below.

Weiss offers, "It's amazing to me that all of these incredible people have come together to create this on literally no budget. I think it's because we as artists want an opportunity to react and respond to what's happening in the world around us. I know I feel the need to say something about this pivotal moment in time, and it's important to me that we do it now while it feels most relevant. When this is all over, I don't think any of us are going to want to deal with it at all for a long time. It feels like an important opportunity to connect - with each other as artists, with the world, with our communities."

Weiss asks individuals moved by the project to make a donation to the Artist Relief Tree if they are able. Artist Relief Tree is an artist-run relief fund to help artists impacted by cancellations related to COVID-19.

FULL PROJECT CREDITS:

1. Is Everybody Here?

Music by Darrell Grant

Lyrics by Amy Punt



Cast (in order of appearance):

Susannah Mars, "Linda"

Isaac Lamb, "John"

Thos Shipley, "Andrew"

Paul Paresa, "Gary"



Sound Design & Mix by Nick Emerson

2. Within My Room

Music and Lyrics by Jimmie Herrod

Jimmie Herrod, voice

Ezra Weiss, piano

3. Touch the One

Music and Lyrics by Marianna Thielen and Reece Marshburn (The Bylines)

Marianna Thielen, voice

Reece Marshburn, piano

4. Safe at Home

Music and Lyrics by Rebecca Sanborn

Rebecca Sanborn, voice and piano

Mix by Ji Tanzer

5. The New Normal

Music and Lyrics by Ezra Weiss

Jamey Hood, voice

Ezra Weiss, piano

6. Rise Up

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Baker

Jeff Baker, voice and piano

7. The Way the World Ends

Music by Paul Paresa

Lyrics by James W. Moore



Laryssa Birdseye, voice

Paul Paresa, piano

8. Started with a Fever

Music and Lyrics by Ezra Weiss

Brian Smith Walters, tenor

Ezra Weiss, piano

9. Notice the Lessons

Music by Ezra Weiss

Lyrics by S. Renee Mitchell

Marilyn Keller, voice

Ezra Weiss, piano

Recorded by Jason Edwards

10. At Least Six Feet ("Cheek to Cheek" parody)

Lyrics by Jeff Sanders

Arranged by Seth Fruiterman

Seth Fruiterman, voice

Concept and Choreography - Sarah Jane Hardy, Elizabeth Gibbs, John Ellingson

Filming - Nick Fenster, Elizabeth Gibbs, John Ellingson, Paul Beard

Video Editing - Emma Sanders

Filmed on location in socially distanced spaces in Portland, Oregon

Video Editor: Jacque Rabie

Producer: Ezra Weiss





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You