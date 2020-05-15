IS EVERYBODY HERE? Zoom Musical Raises Money For Artist Relief Tree
Set in a Zoom call, Is Everybody Here? is a collaborative effort of more than 30 creators illustrating the current moment of COVID-19 in a 40-minute musical revue of ten songs.
The project premieres Friday, May 22 at 7 pm PT/ 10 pm ET on pianist/composer and project producer Ezra Weiss's Facebook page. Ranging from the awkward comedy of communicating online to the tension of a doctor self-isolating from their family, the songs' styles range from jazz and contemporary musical theater to alternative rock and opera.
The collaboration includes composers Darrell Grant, Seth Fruiterman, and Ezra Weiss; lyricists Amy Punt (LA), James W. Moore, and S. Renee Mitchell; theater artists Susannah Mars, Isaac Lamb, Thos Shipley (NYC), Sarah Jane Hardy, Elizabeth Gibbs, John Ellingson, and The Bylines; vocalists Marilyn Keller, Jimmie Herrod, Jeff Baker, Jamey Hood (LA), and Brian Smith Walters (London); and indie musicians Paul Paresa, Laryssa Birdseye, and Rebecca Sandborn. A full list of collaborators donating their time and talent to the project is below.
Weiss offers, "It's amazing to me that all of these incredible people have come together to create this on literally no budget. I think it's because we as artists want an opportunity to react and respond to what's happening in the world around us. I know I feel the need to say something about this pivotal moment in time, and it's important to me that we do it now while it feels most relevant. When this is all over, I don't think any of us are going to want to deal with it at all for a long time. It feels like an important opportunity to connect - with each other as artists, with the world, with our communities."
Weiss asks individuals moved by the project to make a donation to the Artist Relief Tree if they are able. Artist Relief Tree is an artist-run relief fund to help artists impacted by cancellations related to COVID-19.
FULL PROJECT CREDITS:
1. Is Everybody Here?
Music by Darrell Grant
Lyrics by Amy Punt
Cast (in order of appearance):
Susannah Mars, "Linda"
Isaac Lamb, "John"
Thos Shipley, "Andrew"
Paul Paresa, "Gary"
Sound Design & Mix by Nick Emerson
2. Within My Room
Music and Lyrics by Jimmie Herrod
Jimmie Herrod, voice
Ezra Weiss, piano
3. Touch the One
Music and Lyrics by Marianna Thielen and Reece Marshburn (The Bylines)
Marianna Thielen, voice
Reece Marshburn, piano
4. Safe at Home
Music and Lyrics by Rebecca Sanborn
Rebecca Sanborn, voice and piano
Mix by Ji Tanzer
5. The New Normal
Music and Lyrics by Ezra Weiss
Jamey Hood, voice
Ezra Weiss, piano
6. Rise Up
Music and Lyrics by Jeff Baker
Jeff Baker, voice and piano
7. The Way the World Ends
Music by Paul Paresa
Lyrics by James W. Moore
Laryssa Birdseye, voice
Paul Paresa, piano
8. Started with a Fever
Music and Lyrics by Ezra Weiss
Brian Smith Walters, tenor
Ezra Weiss, piano
9. Notice the Lessons
Music by Ezra Weiss
Lyrics by S. Renee Mitchell
Marilyn Keller, voice
Ezra Weiss, piano
Recorded by Jason Edwards
10. At Least Six Feet ("Cheek to Cheek" parody)
Lyrics by Jeff Sanders
Arranged by Seth Fruiterman
Seth Fruiterman, voice
Concept and Choreography - Sarah Jane Hardy, Elizabeth Gibbs, John Ellingson
Filming - Nick Fenster, Elizabeth Gibbs, John Ellingson, Paul Beard
Video Editing - Emma Sanders
Filmed on location in socially distanced spaces in Portland, Oregon
Video Editor: Jacque Rabie
Producer: Ezra Weiss