HOME / LAND Returns to Portland This Month

By popular demand the immersive experience, HOME / LAND, will return to Portland for a third year! Focusing on displacement and houselessness, this work takes audiences on a journey through a fictional catastrophic event that brings audiences to a housing camp on the SW Waterfront at the historic Zidell Yards. Witness the world through the lens of Oregon’s not-too-distant history and imagine a better future.

HOME / LAND is an immersive journey along the paths of personal and collective memories. Within a context of critical instability, when displacement and forced migrations have caused many to leave their homes and everything they hold dear, audience members are each assigned a temporary unit in a fictional government-run shelter village called Lot 6B.

"The first part of empathy and change is listening. That's at the heart of this piece. It's to question ownership of land, being mindful that nature was here before you. Indigenous communities were here before you. What is home, and how have we treated the notion of 'home' and why put up borders and flags and keep people out?" Erika Latta, Co-Creator.

HOME / LAND takes you on a journey to explore the past and present times experienced in Portland, Oregon, and the US at large. The show asks audiences to reflect on the forces that have worked over the centuries to bring living beings here as well as caused them to leave.

Performances: August 30 - September 14; Thursdays - Sundays; 7-10pm

40 tickets a night, 1 person enters every 3 minutes, each ticket will be for an exact entry time. Show lasts approximately 1 hour.

Audience members will travel through the installation, approx ¾ of a mile, during the performance. Comfortable shoes recommended.

Location: 3121 South Moody Ave, Portland, OR 97239; PARKING ON SITE

Tickets: $25 General Admission, $15 Students & Seniors, $5 Arts for All

Co-Creators: HOME / LAND is a collaboration between Portland's Hand2Mouth Theatre (Geo Alva, Michael Cavazos, Lucille Dawson, and Jonathan Walters), WaxFactory (Erika Latta), France's Begat Theater (Dion Doulis and Karin Holmström).

Cast: Pedro Dominguez, Jenni GreenMiller, Nurys Herrera, Ashley Song*, and Marissa Sanchez

Director: Michael Cavazos

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

