Good Theater Presents CRIMES OF THE HEART This January

Good Theater welcomes the new year and continues its 20th anniversary season with Crimes of the Heart, running January 11th through January 29th.

Written by Beth Henley and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Crimes of the Heart debuted on Broadway in 1980, and has since been adapted into a film of the same name, starring Diane Keaton, Jessica Lange, and Sissy Spacek. Directed by Brian P. Allen (assisted by Allison McCall), the Good Theater production will feature Heather Irish, Kat Moraros, and Casey Turner as the three Magrath sisters, with Thomas Ian Campbell, Molly Frantzen, and Dalton Slade Kimball in supporting roles.

Crimes of the Heart will be stage managed by Michael Lynch and feature a set by Steve Underwood, costumes by Michelle Handley, lighting by Iain Odlin, props by Sophie Urey, and dramaturgy by Benn May. Crimes of the Heart will play January 11th - January 29th, 2023 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, Crimes of the Heart is warm-hearted, irreverent, zany, and brilliantly imaginative. The play teems with humanity and humor as it examines the plight of three young Mississippi sisters betrayed by their passions. This production features many of the same actors from last season's production of Significant Other, and is sure to lift audiences right out of their winter blues.

Director Brian P. Allen shares: "After last year's success of Significant Other, I was looking for a show to feature many of the same actors. Crimes of the Heart kept popping into my brain. After I read the show, I realized how well the show plays for today's audiences. It became the perfect choice to round out our 20th season. Crimes of the Heart won the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for many awards when it first premiered. It was done a lot in regional theater, but I haven't been aware of any recent productions in this area. Knowing the amazing talents of the younger actors in Portland, this seemed like a perfect choice to round out our 20th anniversary season."



Crimes of the Heart runs January 11th - January 29th, and plays Wednesdays at 7:00, Thursday at 7:00, Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:30, and Sundays at 2:00. Masks will be required for all audience members at Thursday and Sunday performances. All tickets are $30, and may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or by calling the Box Office at (207) 835-0895.