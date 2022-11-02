Fuse Theatre Ensemble Presents OUR TOWN Through The Queer Lens

Fuse Theatre Ensemble presents Our Town by Thronton Wilder. Performances run Dec. 2-24, 2022, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3pm.

Director/Designer: Rusty Tennant

Associate Director: Shareen Jacobs

Intimacy Director: Heath Hyun-Houghton

Lighting: Sophina Flores

Videography: Jacob Speirs

Starring: Jane Comer, Katherine Goforth, Alec C. Lugo, Kate Mura, Hadley Parrish-Cotton, & Peter Schuyler

Our Town is a metatheatrical three-act play which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1938. The play tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens. An American theatre classic, Our Town investigates the nature of life, death, love, and simple pleasures while teaching us to embrace what we have before it is gone.

Fuse will be continuing its efforts in expanding the Queer cannon by examining this American Theatre classic through a Queer lens. In our unique production of this timeless script (originally penned by an alleged closeted homosexual) actors from across Queer and gender spectrums will each play multiple characters deconstructing nearly a century of heteronormativity ingrained into its provenance revealing its authentic, yet ephemeral, interior.