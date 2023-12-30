Experience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Next Month

Experience Theatre Project continues its dynamic 7th season with an Oscar Wilde classic, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST. Artistic Director Alisa Stewart (Misery, Great Gatsby's Daisy, Clue) directs this uproarious farce about two young couples in the pursuit of love that makes playful fun of Victorian traditions and customs. This immersive experience features a set designed by Portland legend Megan Wilkerson (Portland Center Stage, ART, OSF) that is sure to dazzle audiences as they promenade from one location to another, first by train, and then by invitation. This intimate production is limited to only 45 people per show.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST runs January 26 – February 25, 2024.

One of the funniest comedies ever scribed, Oscar Wilde's most popular play has entertained theatre-goers for over a century. Everyone is in love with Ernest, the irresistible bad boy of London society. The trouble is, Ernest doesn't exist. Oscar Wilde fills this uproarious farce with delicious bon mots, as two pairs of young lovers scramble to untangle their own web of lies and win the approval of the imperious Lady Bracknell. Earnest is a wildly entertaining “trivial comedy for serious people,” that sparkles with dazzling wordplay and hilariously unlikely situations.

Tickets are $59 each. A limited number of $5 Arts for All tickets available per show for EBT/SNAP card holders. Tickets may be purchased via Experience Theatre Project's website at the link below. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

This production is generously supported by Ronni Lacroute, the Autzen Family Foundation, the Cultural Coalition of Washington County, Oregon Cultural Trust, and Oregon Community Foundation.

About Experience Theatre Project

Experience Theatre Project is an innovative, immersive theater company based in beautiful Beaverton, Oregon. We strive to create imaginative stories told in an innovative style. Our goal is to give you an experience, and a story that takes place all around you, not unlike a haunted house or a Disney experience. Our experiences take place in unconventional spaces, such as a storefront, lodge, tavern, or winery. We pride ourselves in bringing together small groups of audiences to experience our shows.

COMING JUNE 8, 2024: The Queen's Feast: Return of the Monarch, an amazing one-day immersive experience featuring an authentic five course Tudor feast with Queen Elizabeth I and scenes from the latest plays from an up-and-coming playwright, Bill Shakespeare. The Barn, 22242 SW Scholls Ferry Rd., Beaverton.