 Experience Theatre Project Presents An Encore Live Stream of THE TURN OF THE SCREW

By popular demand, Experience Theatre Project is once again meeting the COVID-19 crisis with innovation by presenting a live stream of the classic gothic ghost story, The Turn of the Screw by Jeffrey Hatcher on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 5PM PT/8pm ET. The stream, creatively designed, implemented, and executed for online presentation, will be viewable online at the ETP website. The show is free to the public. A $10 per person donation is encouraged. All proceeds benefit the performers, crew, and designers of this show.

As with our May 1 presentation, the show will be performed from actors' homes, off script, in costume, complete with lighting and sound designs run by a home-based crew controlling cues through smart devices.

The encore presentation was prompted by nearly 100 emailed and texted requests we received from residents of the east and Midwest and asked that the production perform at an earlier time. Everyone is hungry for live events, and Experience Theatre Project is poised to bring livestream performance to a global audience.

Live theater is evolving as we speak," says founding artistic director Alisa Stewart. "Even after Governor Brown lifts the shelter at home order, live theater will face its greatest hurdle: a great reduction in numbers due to audiences weary of being in the same room/space with other people to watch a show. We are a small company. We are fortunate that we are able to make quick decisions and are in a position to innovate, which is our mission. We are exploring new avenues of live theater storytelling that may be adapted by other companies, locally and nationally, for presentation on a much larger scale. From creative use of webcams and audio capturing to controlling lights and sound remotely, we are confident that audiences will enjoy this evolutionary new "livestream theatre," being crafted right here in Oregon".

The Turn of the Screw is directed by immersive director Alisa Stewart and features Drammy award-winning actress Gwendolyn Duffy as "the woman" and James Luster as "the man." Costume design by Alisa Stewart. Stage Managed by Jenn Lindell.

We encourage educators and their students to tune into this classic literary ghost story about a Governess and the children in her care who begins to see the ghosts of the previous governess, Mrs. Jessel, and her lover, Peter Quint. But are they ghosts or are they a figment of her imagination? A ghost story is even more horrible when a child is involved, thus the turn of the screw.

Experience Theatre Project presents THE TURN OF THE SCREW by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the story by Henry James

DATE & TIME: Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 5pm PT/8pm ET

LOCATION: online at www.experiencetheatreproject.org

FREE, all ages, and accessible to public. Suggested $10 donation per person.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You