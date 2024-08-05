DEAR EVAN HANSEN And MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL On Sale This Friday At The King Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Single tickets to DEAR EVAN HANSEN and MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE' will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10:00 a.m. These engagements are part of the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER Series and will be held at the King Center.

Tickets will be available online at KingCenter.com, in-person at the King Center Ticket Office or by calling 321-242-2219. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Oct. 29–30, 2024

King Center for the Performing Arts

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he's on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony, Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and “Only Murders in the Building” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE'

Jan. 11, 2025

King Center for the Performing Arts

All aboard, sisters! The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical is finally here! Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE' is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

Please note: KingCenter.com and the King Center Ticket Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed. Please visit KingCenter.com, call 321-242-2219 or visit during normal ticket office operating hours, Monday–Friday from 12–6 p.m. for more details.

Comments