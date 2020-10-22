Current and Upcoming Streaming Shows from PDX Theatres

2 "last chance" productions and 3 things to add to your streaming schedule

The Portland virtual theatre calendar is filling up! Here are some shows you won't want to miss.

Last chance

Two of the first streaming shows of the season are ending their runs this weekend.

MATTER -- Co-production between Many Hats Collaboration and Portland Playhouse

This 20-minute solo show conceived, written, and performed by Charles Grant follows a young Black man's quest for an answer to police brutality and gun violence. As he comes to the realization that it's just senseless violence, he must also acknowledge the possibility of his own death. The power of this piece lies in its intimate nature, which emphasizes the fact that George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others who didn't make the headlines were regular people whose lives were unconscionably cut short.

MATTER is available for free on both the Many Hats Collaboration and Portland Playhouse websites through October 26.

DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company

If you're in need of a mental break and would like to be whisked away to another place and time, DADDY LONG LEGS is your ticket outta here. This two-person musical, performed by real-life couple Malia Tippets and Joe Theissen is a sweet, uncomplicated romance set in the early 20th century. It's a lovely escape from all the things. You can read my full review here.

DADDY LONG LEGS is available for a 48-hour rental ($25) through October 25. More details and tickets here.

Coming soon

There are three shows on my radar for the upcoming weeks.

LOVE IN THE TIME OF PIÑATAS -- Staged reading at Portland Center Stage

You had me at go-go dancers. LOVE IN THE TIME OF PIÑATAS is a developmental work in which writer, performer, and comedian Baruch Porras Hernandez shares stories of his journey as a Queer Latino boy growing up in Toluca, Mexico, and immigrating to California. It will be livestreamed as a reading adapted for the virtual stage after playing to sold-out crowds in San Francisco. Did I mention the go-go dancers?

LOVE IN THE TIME OF PIÑATAS is Saturday, October 24, at 7:30pm. Tickets are pay-what-you-will. More details and tickets here.

RENÉE'S QUEER CABARET: QUEER NATIONAL CONVENTION -- Risk/Reward

Next Tuesday, RENÉE'S QUEER CABARET will host a mock "Queer National Convention" in which Renée Muzquiz is running for President and co-host Jason Potter is running for Vice President. Featuring a variety of queer artists in a genre-defying "resistance variety show," this event promises to be the political programming you wish you could watch all of the time rather than the atrocities that have been this year's debates.

RENÉE'S QUEER CABARET: QUEER NATIONAL CONVENTION will premiere on October 27 at 7 pm and will be available for streaming through November 3. Tickets are pay-what-you-will with all proceeds going to Portland's Black Resilience Fund. More details and tickets here.

IN THE FOREST SHE GREW FANGS -- Oregon Children's Theatre

Next weekend, just in time for Halloween, the Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children's Theatre will present IN THE FOREST SHE GREW FANGS, Stephen Spotswood's dark and bloody take on Little Red Riding Hood inspired in part by the "It Gets Better" anti-bullying movement. The play starts with the familiar elements of werewolves, teen lust, and high school bullies and then twists everything around. The last Portland production of this smart and surprising play was several years ago at Defunkt Theatre -- I found it thrilling.

Directed by Andrea White, the OCT production was filmed live -- each performer was filmed separately and then the footage was edited together. It streams for free October 29-November 1. More details and tickets here.

