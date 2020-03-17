Corrib Theatre Cancels April's KISSING THE WITCH

Corrib Theatre cancels the Northwest Premiere of Kissing the Witch, directed by Lava Alapai, and written by Emma Donoghue, an award-winner Irish writer. With a four-person ensemble cast taking on multiple roles throughout, Kissing the Witch upends five classical fairytales and flips them funny into the land of feminism. Kissing the Witch was slated to run beginning April 3 for three weeks through April 26, at New Expressive Works, 810 SE Belmont St., in Portland, Oregon.

"We have made the very difficult decision to cancel Kissing the Witch due to the current world COVID-19 pandemic," said Gemma Whelan, artistic director of Corrib Theatre. "It has become clear that the safest thing is for our audience to stay home. We had hoped to be able to make a filmed version, but in order to protect our actors and crew we have decided to also suspend rehearsals. Due to uncertainty of how long the current situation will persist, we don't know if there will be an opportunity to present it at a later date. While we've been looking forward to presenting the fantastical Kissing the Witch to Portland audiences, these are extraordinary times."

To recognize the team of director, actors, designers, stage manager, and others who have dedicated their work to this production visit the show page.



Corrib Theatre's patrons who have already purchased tickets are informed they can use them for another production next season, or contribute the funds as a tax-deductable donation. The company is also requesting patrons consider making a donation to help with the financial burden of cancelling at this late stage in the process, where many of the expenses have already been incurred.

Corrib Theatre's fundraising gala, scheduled for March 16, was also canceled.





