Clackamas Repertory Theatre Presents Lerner And Loewe's MY FAIR LADY At Clackamas Rep

Clackamas Repertory Theatre has announce its upcoming production of Lerner and Loewe's beloved musical "My Fair Lady." The show opens on Aug. 3, with a special half-price preview night on Aug. 1.

"My Fair Lady," with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is a romantic comedy about class dynamics, perception, and the complexities of identity in a society obsessed with appearances. Set in Edwardian London, the story follows Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl, who takes speech lessons from professor Henry Higgins in order to pass as a lady. This six-time Tony award-winner - including Best Musical - is renowned for its captivating score, memorable characters, and enchanting storyline.

Directed by Karlyn Love, award-winning director of last season's "Man of La Mancha," this production features choreography by Laura Hiszczynskyj, musical direction by Lars Campbell and vocal direction by Lonnie Cline. The cast features local favorite, Leif Norby*, as Henry Higgins, and the talented Voni Kengla as Eliza Doolittle. The cast also includes Todd Hermanson as Alfred Doolittle, Mike Dederian as Hugh Pickering, Cyndy Smith-English as Mrs. Higgins, Dylan Macabitas as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Melissa Standley as Mrs. Pearce, and Michael Streeter as Zoltan Karpathy.

"We are thrilled to bring this audience favorite to our community," says director Karlyn Love. "'My Fair Lady' celebrates the magic of transformation, the power of determination, and the beauty of love. I am proud of this skillful, talented cast and crew, and I can't wait for audiences to experience the joy and charm of this iconic musical."

The preview night on Aug. 1 offers an excellent opportunity for theater goers to enjoy the show at a reduced price. Regular ticket prices are $45 for adults, $35 for youth, while preview night tickets are available for half price. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Performances run through Aug. 25.

Following "My Fair Lady," Clackamas Rep will close out its 20th anniversary season with the heartwarming play "Every Brilliant Thing" in September. Two-show tickets are now on sale, offering a fantastic way to enjoy the remainder of the season at a discounted rate.

Tickets for Lerner and Loewe's "My Fair Lady" can be purchased online at clackamasrep.org or by calling the box office at 503.594.6047, Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

* Member of Actors' Equity

