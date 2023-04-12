Chasten Buttigieg Announced For Special Guest At Bridgetown Conservatory's Annual Gala: FOLLOW YOUR DREAM

Educator, bestselling author and LGBTQ rights advocate Chasten Buttigieg is the special guest at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre's annual Gala, with the theme "Follow Your Dream!"

Bridgetown Conservatory's Gala is set for Saturday evening, May 20, 2023 at the Tiffany Center's Crystal Ballroom. The evening will consist of two special events: a private, limited-attendance VIP cocktail party prior to the Gala; and the Gala event in the Crystal Ballroom. The VIP cocktail party is hosted by Dr. Barbara E. Hort, Ellyn Bye and Paul Mason Barnes (author of "Paul for Pete.")

Rick Lewis, Artistic Director of Bridgetown Conservatory said: "We are so excited to have Chasten Buttigieg as our special guest for our 2023 Gala! 'Knowing who you are' is at the core of the Bridgetown performer training, and Chasten embodies that idea."

Chasten Buttigieg's appearance at Bridgetown is a logical choice, based on his February 9, 2020 Tweet: "Growing up, theatre helped me find my voice. As an educator, I had the chance to help my students use the arts to find theirs. We need leaders who believe arts education is a necessity, not a luxury, so every young person can realize the best in themselves."

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of former mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, has become a popular figure in his own right. The teacher's wit, intimate social media musings, and polished speeches have prompted glowing media coverage and declarations that he "won the 2020 spouse primary."

As his husband launched a campaign that made him one of the most talked-about Democrats in the 2020 race, Chasten leveraged his own platform to bring attention to improving public schools, access to arts education, and mental healthcare.

After leaving the 2020 campaign trail, he published his first book, I Have Something to Tell You. In this moving, uplifting memoir, he recounts his journey to finding acceptance as a gay man.

Throughout the campaign, Chasten came across many people who have felt supported and loved by his message: "You belong. You are loved. You are welcome here."

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past few years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating high school seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

Tickets for the Private VIP Cocktail Party and the Gala Event: Follow Your Dream are available at https://ourfundraiser.events/BridgetownGala2023

Information about the event can be found on our website: Click Here.