Carly Hughes, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More to Join BROADWAY ROCKS CANCER Benefit

If you're looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, Summit Health Cares is here to help. Join us for Broadway Rocks Cancer, a live must-see benefit performance featuring Broadway's hottest stars - all to raise funds to help underserved Oregonians. This year's event is on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 at 7 pm (doors open at 6 pm) and will be hosted by Christopher J. Hanke (Rent, Cry-Baby). Hanke will be belting out holiday show tunes alongside his esteemed Broadway colleagues, including: Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can, Titanique), Michael Fatica (Frozen, Beetlejuice), Carly Hughes (Chicago, The Book of Mormon), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Hair, Parade), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Grasan Kingsberry (The Color Purple, Catch Me if You Can), Sylvia MacCalla (Rent, Hairspray), Sean Montgomery (The Music Man, Matilda the Musical), Austin Phillips (Parade, My Best Friend's Wedding), Danny Quadrino (Newsies, Wicked) and Justin Showell (Hamilton, A Sign of the Times).

Since 2017, Summit Health Cares (SHC) has been hosting Broadway's finest stars to ensure patients with cancer have the tools they need to maintain their emotional, physical and spiritual well-being throughout treatment - which increases quality of life and their chances of survival. "Working with SHC on our annual Broadway Rocks Cancer charity evening is truly one of the highlights of my year," expressed Alex Ellis, a recurring participant in Broadway Rocks Cancer. "This cause is incredibly personal to me and there's no better feeling than combining two passions-singing and giving back-to raise money for those in need."

Proceeds raised at Broadway Rocks Cancer will go towards the Cancer Comfort Project, providing multiple resources from one-on-one patient navigation services and community resources to mind/body programs and patient-in-need grants - all aimed at providing comfort and easing stress and anxiety for patients. In addition, this year's funds will go beyond supportive cancer programming to help underserved Oregonians through community drives with backpacks and mittens as well as the Fresh Start program, which provides diapers and period products to families, ensuring they have vital hygiene products needed to get through each day.

"Patients in the oncology unit are so grateful for all the support that Summit Health Cares provides," said Toni Metherall, Nurse Resource Navigator, SHC Bend. "The patient-in-need grants are a perfect example. Through these grants, patients are able to get transportation to their appointments and purchase needed nutritional supplements during their cancer journey."

Tickets for Broadway Rocks Cancer range in price from $35 - $100, with a special child's rate of $25. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit sh-cares.org or towertheatre.org.

