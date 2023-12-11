BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; INTO THE WOODS, AMERICAN GIRL, Gallery Theater & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Hiszczynskyj - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 18%

Mary Smalley Acuff, Jennifer Rodrigues Gallegos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 17%

Jeff George - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 16%

Kemba Shannon - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 8%

Lyn Cramer - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Elise byrne - BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 7%

Dan Murphy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Muffie Delgado Connelly - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Portland Center Stage 5%

Cherie Price/Terry Brock - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Dan Murphy - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Dan Murphy - A VERY MERRY PDX-MAS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Renne, Beth Staats, Betsy LeClaire - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 14%

Amber Black - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 10%

Shelly Mortimer - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%

Jodi Johnson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 7%

Wanda Walden - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 7%

Travis M. Grant - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Chris byrne - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 6%

Allison Dawe and Kimberly Hergert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Allie Schluchter-Cox - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Blaise Garber-Paul - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 5%

Douglas Hout - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Maisie Smith - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Mary Smalley Acuff - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 3%

Mary Smalley Acuff - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Gallery Theater 3%

Rusty Tennant and ensemble - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Janelle Sutton - A VERY MERRY PDX-MAS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Wanda Walden - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Wanda Walden - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A RADIO PLAY - Portland Center Stage 2%

Melissa Heller - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jenna Cady - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jenna Cady - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Jessica Kroeze - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%

Kimberly Hergert - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Seth Renne - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 15%

Patrick Nims - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 13%

Rusty Tennant - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 11%

Jennifer Rodrigues Gallegos, Emily Matsuda, Sabrina Rehnke - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 10%

Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Annie Kaiser - SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Dan Murphy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Laurence Cox - HMS PINAFORE - HART/LOOP Theatre 5%

Thomas C. Graff - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 5%

Lyn Cramer - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Jennifer Grimes - BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 4%

Kevin Paul Clark - IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 2%

Alicia Turvin - TITLE OF SHOW - Twilight Theater Company 2%

Sarah Pitz - WAITING - The Infinity Room 2%

Chris Byrne - DEAR EDWINA - Stages 2%

Sharon Maroney - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Garrett Gibbs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 11%

William (Bill) Earl Ray - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 9%

Debbie Neel - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 9%

Kraig Williams - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 9%

Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 7%

Don Alder - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 7%

Leslie Inmon - NOISES OFF - Theater in the Grove 6%

Rusty Tennant - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 6%

Chip Miller - CHOIR BOY - Portland Center Stage 5%

Cambria Herrera - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave Theatre 4%

James R Dixon - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 4%

Jackie Apodaca - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 4%

Harrison Butler - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 3%

Ephriam Harnsberger - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Nik Whitcomb - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

William (Bill) Earl Ray - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Don Horn - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 2%

Riley Parham - ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 2%

Patrick Walsh - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 2%

Melody Erfani - DEAR ELIZABETH - Enlightened Theatrics 1%

Scott Palmer - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 11%

CABARET - Stumptown Stages 10%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 7%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 6%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 6%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 5%

SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 5%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 5%

SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 4%

THE FULL MONTY - Stumptown Stages 2%

FORBIDDEN FRUIT - Shaking the Tree Theatre Company 2%

BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 2%

OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - HART/LOOP Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theater in the Grove 2%

MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Demetri Pavlatos - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 13%

Chris Benham - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 10%

Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 9%

Carl Farber - SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Kristeen Willis - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

Kristeen Willis - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 6%

Ward Ramsdell - MATILDA - HART Theatre 5%

Sophina Flores - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 5%

Sophina Flores - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 5%

Harrison Butler - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 5%

Kristeen Willis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Jenessa A. Harris - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Phil McBeth - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Gabe Costales - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 4%

Lara Klingeman - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 3%

Annabel Cantor - THE STINKY CHEESEMAN - Northwest Children’s Theater 2%

Kristeen Willis - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Stephen Kelsey - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 2%

Gabe Costales - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Jim Ricks-White - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Chris Pelka - WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

Molly Stowe - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

Jim Ricks-White - APPLES IN WINTER - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Adam Young - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 13%

Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 12%

Kyle Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 12%

Reece Sauve - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 11%

Mak Kastelic (with Paul Van Sickle) - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 10%

William Knowles - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 9%

Alan Lytle - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

Alicia Barrett - IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 6%

Colin Shepard - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theater Company 5%

Kristi Stingle - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Ty Chiko - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 4%

Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Devin Desmond - WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

Barney Stein - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 17%

CABARET - Stumptown Stages 15%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 8%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 8%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 6%

HAIR - Portland Center Stage 6%

BIG FISH - Theatre in the Grove 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre in the Grove 4%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Majestic Thestter 2%

TITLE OF SHOW - Twilight Theater Company 2%

WAITING - The Infinity Room 1%

AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 21%

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 19%

I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 11%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 9%

AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 8%

ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 7%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 7%

WAITING - The Infinity Room 7%

ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 6%

CHARITY GARFINE - Gresham Theater for the Arts 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Roman Martinez - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 13%

Nehemiah Creel - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 10%

Collin Carver - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theater Company 8%

Galen Schloming - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 5%

Charles Grant - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Eli Jacob - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 5%

Ruby Welch - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 4%

Stephanie Gibbs - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 4%

Michael Sharon - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 4%

Kelsey Hoeffel - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 3%

Jeremy Anderson-Sloan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 3%

Max Powell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre in the Grove 3%

Voni Kengla - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 3%

James Grimes - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 3%

Sara King - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

Evan Tait - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Sherwood Foundation for the Arts 2%

Alex Foufous - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Brian Burger - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Jennifer Mergele - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 2%

Lisa Marie Harrison - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

James Creer - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Max Powell - BIG FISH - Theater in the Grove 2%

Ali Bell - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Jennifer Davies - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Sophie MacKay - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theater Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Telvin Griffin - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 10%

Christopher Schoaps - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 9%

Danielle Valentine - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 7%

Larissa Miller - HARVEY - Gallery Theater 5%

Megan Lutsock - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gallery Theater 5%

Danny Bernardo - YOUNG AMERICANS - Portland Center Stage 4%

Jeff Ekdahl - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 4%

Betsy Joan Leclair - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 4%

Shelley Aisner - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 4%

Nicholas Hongola - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 4%

Stephanie Gibbs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 4%

Francine Raften - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Austin Michael Young - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 3%

Taylore Mahogany Scott - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Kraig Williams - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Rachel Lindsey Routh - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Laura Reeves - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Naomi Jackson - AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Mandy Khoshnevisan - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Ken Dembo - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

Eric Zulu - RED VELVET - Bag & Baggage 2%

Diane Kondrat - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 2%

Jane Comer - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Michael Streeter - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Steep and Thorny Way 2%

Rae Davis - DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA - Bag & Baggage 1%



Best Play

AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 13%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Gallery Theater 10%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 8%

20TH CENTURY BLUES - HART Theatre 7%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 7%

SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 7%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 6%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 6%

NOISES OFF - Theater in the Grove 5%

CHOIR BOY - Portland Center Stage 4%

WHAT I LEARNED IN PARIS - Portland Playhouse 3%

MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

THE INHERITANCE PART 1 - Triangle Productions 3%

I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 2%

OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave theatre 2%

BLOOD WEDDING - Shaking the Tree 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 2%

RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 1%

WAITING FOR GODOT - HART Theatre 1%

ROMEO & JULIET ARE DEAD - Blinking Eye Theatre 0%

DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA - Bag & Baggage 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Renne, Webb Thomas & Ben Lapp - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 12%

Steve Coker - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 9%

Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 8%

Jeff Gardner - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 8%

Chris Benham - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 7%

Jennifer Rodriguez-Gallegos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 7%

John Girth - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 6%

Alex Meyer - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Crave theatre 6%

Kristeen Willis - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 5%

Larry Larsen - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Alex Meyer - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

Rusty Tennant - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 3%

William Crawford - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Eugene Ware-Hill - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

William Crawford - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 2%

Larry Larsen - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Rusty Tennant - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Alex Meyer - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

John Gerth - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Emily Rusmisel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Megan Wilkerson - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 1%

Kyra Sanford - I F**KING HATE SHAKESPEARE - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Kyra Sanford - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Mandy Khoshnevisan - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 0%

Kyra Sanford - HAPPY DAYS - Northwest Classical Theater Collaborative 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marcus Storey - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 12%

Marcus Storey - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 12%

Liz Rogers - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 11%

Matthew Rowning - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 9%

Brian Karl Moen - SNAPSHOTS - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

Martin Gallagher - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 8%

Brian Karl Moen - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 7%

Harrison Butler - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 6%

Brian Karl Moen - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Aleks Hollis - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 4%

Marcus Storey - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 4%

Lawrence Siulagi - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Brian Karl Moen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Rory Stitt - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 3%

Noah Adams - WAITING - The Infinity Room 2%

Abbie Northrop - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Brian Karl Moen - AUDITION FROM HELL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dennis Corwin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lakewood Theatre Company 9%

Henry Riddle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 6%

Alec Lugo - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 6%

TJ Lake - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 6%

Kelsey Hoeffel - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 5%

Laurie Campbell-Leslie - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 5%

Troy Jackson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Courtney Fero - CABARET - Stumptown Stages 4%

Andrew Malderelli - CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theater Company 4%

Nick serrone - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theater in the grove 4%

Larissa Miller - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 3%

Camden Choc - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 3%

Ellie Knoll - 9 TO 5 - Gallery Theater 3%

Dave Cole - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 3%

Leah Yorkston - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Sofia Molina - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 3%

Tiffany Carlson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 2%

Ernie Lijoi - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Amelia segler - BIG FISH - Theater in the grove 2%

Aurora Gooch - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%

Shea White-Toney - THE FULL MONTY - Stumptown Stages 2%

Kate Faye Cummings - THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Elise byrne - BIG FISH - Theater in the grove 2%

Megan Lutsock - INTO THE WOODS - Gallery Theater 2%

Michael Streeter - ELF THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Josie Seid - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 9%

Larissa Miller - AND THEN THERE WERE - Gallery Theater 9%

Penelope Bays - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Pentacle Theatre 8%

Amelia Michaels - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Mask & Mirror 7%

Mark Schwahn - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lakewood Theatre Company 6%

Austin Michael Young - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - PassinArt Theatre Company 5%

Tyharra Cozier - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 4%

Tony Mendez - NATIVE GARDENS - HART Theatre 4%

Erika Fox - HARVEY - Gallery Theater 4%

Brandon Molina - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 4%

Jeremy Anderson-Sloan - ME AND TAMMY - Triangle Productions 3%

Victoria Alvarez-Chacon - RED VELVET - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Anthony Harden - RONALD REAGAN MURDERED MY MENTORS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/BlaQ OUT 3%

Taya Dixon - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Mark Ferris - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 3%

Eric Zulu - THE INHERITANCE - Triangle Productions 3%

Peter Schuyler - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Ruth Jenkins - OUR UTOPIA - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Kate Mura - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Hadley Parrish-Cotton - OUR TOWN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Betsy Joan LeClaire - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 2%

Liberty Dolence - TWELFTH NIGHT - Penguin Productions 2%

Maxine Fountain - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

Stan Yeend - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - HART Theatre 2%

James Dixon - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - HART Theatre 21%

BIG FISH - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 17%

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE MOON - Oregon Children's Theatre 16%

THE STINKY CHEESEMAN - Northwest Children’s Theater 15%

MUSIC MAN - Stages 8%

PINOCCHIO - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 8%

DEAR EDWINA - STAGES Youth Performing Arts Academy 6%

IN PIECES - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater 5%

PINOCCHIO AND THE MOST VALUABLE LESSON - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

