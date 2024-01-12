Bridgetown Conservatory Presents Rodgers And Hammerstein's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's "A Grand Night for Singing" in February as the first production of their 2024 roster of small musicals. The original Broadway production of "A Grand Night for Singing" was nominated for the 1994 Tony award for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical, as well as the 1994 Drama Desk award for Outstanding Revue.

Conceived by Walter Bobbie, with arrangements by Fred Wells, the musical revue features some of the best-loved Broadway compositions of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

Rick Lewis, Artistic Director and Founder of Bridgetown Conservatory said: "A Grand Night for Singing" is the perfect way to launch Bridgetown's 2024 small musical series. A wonderful array of well-known R&H songs, peppered with some "not-so-well" known songs; and some presented in new and innovative ways, this show, performed by a talented cast of five - four adult professionals and one Bridgetown student - is a great way to honor the classic music of Broadway."

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past seven years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating high school seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

The Bridgetown production will be directed and choreographed by Kevin Paul Clark, with music direction by Rick Lewis. Bridgetown student Jack Solari serves as production stage manager and lighting designer.

The cast is comprised by the talents of Jennifer Davies, Amelia Segler, Emma Degerness, Jeremy Anderson-Sloan and Alexis Read.

Performances are in the Bridgetown Black Box Theatre.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday February 14, 15 and 16 at 7:30pm and Saturday and Sunday February 17 and 18 at 2:30pm.

The Wednesday February 14th performance is a special Valentines Day performance, which includes a free glass of wine/beverage, chocolates and single rose to accompany a beautiful night of singing.

Tickets available online at: Click Here