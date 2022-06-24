Bridgetown Conservatory Moves To Downtown Portland

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre is relocating to The Tiffany Center in downtown Portland for its triple-threat training to middle school and high school students. The Fall 2022 term will be the first term in the conservatory's new 3500sf space. The new Bridgetown Conservatory space, within the Tiffany Center, is located at 711 SW 14th Avenue in downtown Portland.

Rick Lewis, Artistic Director of Bridgetown Conservatory said: "We are beyond excited to move to this new venue! Our new space is located on the ground floor of this amazing art deco building, and the Max line is at our doorstep. With the availability of two beautiful performance venues in the building, our performance options will increase tremendously. We're presenting a sneak-peak at our new home with our upcoming production of Side by Side by Sondheim, which will be performed in the Crystal Room - directly above our new space, on the second floor!. We feel confident that students, parents and audiences will appreciate the commute convenience as well as the safety that this location provides."

The new location will have private classrooms and studios for teaching, a small black box performance space, a separate dance studio with sprung floor and mirrors, private bathrooms and more. The Tiffany Center also has a 200-seat performance venue (The Crystal Room) and a 925-seat proscenium theatre (The Emerald Ballroom), both available to Bridgetown Conservatory for larger performances and events.

The Tiffany Center, a modern/art deco building, was constructed by the Neighbors of Woodcraft (NOW) in 1929. The building was used as a national headquarters and clubhouse for the "fraternal benefit society" until its sale in 1993.

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past few years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating high school seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

Each 8-week term at Bridgetown focuses on a different aspect of musical theatre style or genre. The 2022 Fall term will focus on: "Storytelling with Contemporary Music." Past terms have focused on Sondheim, Menken & Schwartz, Kander & Ebb, Golden Age of Broadway, British Invasion and more.

Registration for the fall term can be made at: https://checkout.square.site/buy/6F6ZURWVS6UXGA77IYGQ2LYM