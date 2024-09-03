ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL Comes to Struts & Frets Theatre Company This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Struts & Frets Theatre Co. will present All's Well That Ends Well by William Shakespeare, directed and adapted by Hannah Fawcett, Artistic Director. The play will be performed at Eola Hills Wine Cellars (501 S Pacific Highway W. Rickreall, OR 97371) on September 25-29, 2024, at 7 p.m. Sept 26th is ASL Interpreted.

Helena and Bertram fall in love. Then both of their fathers die. Then they get married, but not really under circumstances either of them would have chosen. Then Bertram leaves. Then Helena follows. And there's a war going on-- a war where the reasons for fighting aren't clear on either side, but they give in to the urge to fight anyway.

Set during World War 1, the Helena and Bertram of this adaptation have undergone a bit of a rehabilitation, softening their historical edges without dimming their ferocity. In this piece, you'll find a complicated world filled with complicated people, doing the best they can with limited resources. While appropriateness is subjective, this show has been rated PG-13 by our company, for discussions of sexuality and scary situations. You may read a synopsis of the show here to help further decide for yourself.

About Strut & Frets Theatre Company

Struts & Frets is a classical text based company, committed to socially conscious, accessible, and innovative interpretations of classic and new works alike. We are committed to instilling a love of theatre in our community, and providing educational resources to schools, patrons, and students interested in pursuing a career in the arts.

What is S&F's Youth Ensemble?

S&F partners with Dallas High School Theatre's Career Technical Education program to foster the growth of students that are interested in pursuing a career in theatre. Local high school students perform and work alongside veteran actors and technicians to gain valuable training and practical experiences.

