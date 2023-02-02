2023/2024 Broadway in Portland Season Announced; BEETLEJUICE, SIX, and More!

Broadway in Portland has announced the outstanding 2023/2024 season of Broadway shows at Keller Auditorium. The season brings extraordinary entertainment with a cache of highly anticipated touring productions direct from Broadway in addition to some returning crowd-pleasing favorites.

Subscription renewals go on sale February 1 at 10am and new subscriptions will be available later this spring. Patrons can visit www.BroadwayinPorltand.com to sign up for new subscription waitlist.

The season kicks off with two weeks of SIX, the new original musical featuring the six wives of Henry VIII as they remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power.

Next up is the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock and Roll set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL presents Tina's journey against all odds to become one of the world's most beloved artists of all time.

As Fall settles in, one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history, LES MISÉRABLES, makes its triumphant return to Portland.

Winter blues will be no match for the return engagement of the highly popular phenomenon of Disney's THE LION KING!

Spring arrives and brings the Broadway smash-hit BEETLEJUICE, a hilarious musical based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film.

One of the best-loved musicals of all time is set to return in a new production, as ANNIE comes to town next, filled with hope and determination.

Summer brings GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, a reimagination of 20 legendary Bob Dylan songs shared through a touching, early 20th century story of music, life and hope.

Finally, the season closes with COMPANY, the thrilling gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Tony-winning Best Musical Revival, about 35-year-old Bobbie who discovers why being single, married or just alive in 21st Century New York could drive a person crazy!