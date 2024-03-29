Grand Kyiv Ballet's SWAN LAKE Comes to Portland in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, April 21st, audiences in Portland will be treated to a performance of the classic, Swan Lake, presented by the internationally acclaimed Grand Kyiv Ballet. The performance will take place at the renowned Newmark Theatre at 7 pm.

Swan Lake is a ballet masterpiece that has captivated audiences for over a century with its enchanting tale of love and magic. The story follows a prince who falls in love with a beautiful swan princess under a spell, exploring themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption. Renowned for its stunning choreography, intricate set design, and Tchaikovsky’s captivating music, Swan Lake continues to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

In a commitment to cultural preservation, Grand Kyiv Ballet is proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from this event will be directed towards the renovation efforts of the Kyiv State Choreographic College. By attending the performance, audiences not only bear witness to a captivating ballet but also contribute to the preservation and enhancement of this esteemed institution which has nurtured generations of exceptionally talented dancers.

THE COMPANY

Led by Artistic Director, Oleksandr Stoianov, the performance in Portland will feature the finest dancers from the Ukrainian National Opera and Ballet Theater, including Viktor Tomashek and Anastasia Gurska, in the lead roles. Viktor Tomashek, a seasoned dancer with an illustrious career, has graced stages across the globe, showcasing his exceptional talent and artistry. Anastasia Gurska, a soloist dancer of the National Opera of Ukraine, is a multiple award-winning performer whose grace and skill have earned her international acclaim.

Oleksandr Stoianov is a graduate of the Kyiv State Choreographic College. He is a People’s Artist of Ukraine, and is an award-winning dancer. In 2014, he started the Grand Kyiv Ballet which is now performing globally. He continues to participate in and coordinate Charity events to raise funds for Ukraine.

Viktor Tomashek graduated from the Kyiv State Choreographic School (higher ballet school) in 2008. He has worked at prestigious theaters including the National Opera and Ballet Theater in Kyiv, the National Theater in Donetsk, and the National Theater in Odessa.

Anastasia Gurska has won several awards, including the III Prize of the International Competition of Classical and Contemporary Choreography “Mysl-potok” (Kyiv, 2014), the II Prize of the Grand Prix Kyiv International Ballet Festival (Kyiv, 2018), and the I Prize of the XI International Ballet Competition in Seoul, South Korea, 2018.