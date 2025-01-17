Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Nicole Rae Jones - ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Olivia Hartle - ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory



Best Dance Production

THE MUSIC MAN - Pittsburgh CLO



Best Direction Of A Musical

Barbara Rolla - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Olivia Hartle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Theatre Factory



Best Ensemble

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Koch - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Eric Barchiesi - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre



Best Musical

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory



Best Performer In A Musical

Carina Iannarelli - MARY POPPINS - The Old Schoolhouse Players



Best Performer In A Play

Carina Iannarelli - LITTLE WOMEN - Little Lake Theater



Best Play

LITTLE WOMEN - Little Lake Theater



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

William Jacka - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Shaffer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matt Mlynarski - CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company,



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Johnny Terrari - LITTLE WOMEN - Little lake theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company



Favorite Local Theatre

The Theatre Factory



