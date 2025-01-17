News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Nicole Rae Jones - ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Olivia Hartle - ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory

Best Dance Production
THE MUSIC MAN - Pittsburgh CLO

Best Direction Of A Musical
Barbara Rolla - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Olivia Hartle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Theatre Factory

Best Ensemble
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Koch - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Eric Barchiesi - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre

Best Musical
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory

Best Performer In A Musical
Carina Iannarelli - MARY POPPINS - The Old Schoolhouse Players

Best Performer In A Play
Carina Iannarelli - LITTLE WOMEN - Little Lake Theater

Best Play
LITTLE WOMEN - Little Lake Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
William Jacka - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Shaffer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Matt Mlynarski - CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company,

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Johnny Terrari - LITTLE WOMEN - Little lake theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre
The Theatre Factory
 



