Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Nicole Rae Jones - ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Olivia Hartle - ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory
Best Dance Production
THE MUSIC MAN - Pittsburgh CLO
Best Direction Of A Musical
Barbara Rolla - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Olivia Hartle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Theatre Factory
Best Ensemble
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Koch - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Eric Barchiesi - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre
Best Musical
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory
Best Performer In A Musical
Carina Iannarelli - MARY POPPINS - The Old Schoolhouse Players
Best Performer In A Play
Carina Iannarelli - LITTLE WOMEN - Little Lake Theater
Best Play
LITTLE WOMEN - Little Lake Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
William Jacka - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Shaffer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Matt Mlynarski - CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company,
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Johnny Terrari - LITTLE WOMEN - Little lake theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
The Theatre Factory
