Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Dylan Pal & Jackie Mishol - THE CABINET OF DOCTOR CALIGARI: A MURDEROUS MUSICAL COMEDY - New Musical - collaboration w/ Stage Right Productions / Seton Hill University



Runners-Up: Milia Ayache - ANGELMAKERS - RealTime Interventions, Catherine Baird - TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Steel City Shakespeare Center, Don Mike Mendoza - HOMETOWN TALENT - La Ti Do Productions: Pittsburgh

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Alex Manalo - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY Justin Timberlake - City Theatre



Runners-Up: Danny Herman and Rocker Verastique - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals, Josh Rhodes - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO, Kiki Lucas - EMILIA - Pitt Stages

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Martha Oliver - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Isabel Rubio - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO, Madison Michalko - GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre, Joan Markert - ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Barbara Burgess-Lefebvre - PIPPIN - Little Lake Theatre



Runners-Up: Cindy Croot - ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions, Scott Calhoon - GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals, Robyne Parrish - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Front Porch Theatricals

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Bria Walker - EMILIA - Pitt Stages



Runners-Up: Scott Evans - PUFFS - CLO Cabaret, Monteze Freeland - THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre, Theo Fantozzi - TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: EMILIA - Pitt Stages



Runners-Up: ANGELMAKERS - RealTime Interventions, SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center, A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Forrest Trimble - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre



Runners-Up: Theo Fantozzi - TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh, Annmarie Duggan - EMILIA - Pitt Stages, Emily-Ann Stephens - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Travis Rigby - COMPANY - Riverfront Theater Company



Runners-Up: Becki Toth - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages, James Cunningham - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO, Ensemble - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center

Best Musical

Winner: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater



Runners-Up: ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions, A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages, GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: THE CABINET OF DOCTOR CALIGARI: A MURDEROUS MUSICAL COMEDY - New Musical (Greg Kerestan) - Stage Right / Seton Hill University



Runners-Up: ABDUCTION - Carnegie Stage, WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off the Wall, PLANO - Quantum theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Brecken Farrell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater



Runners-Up: Erin Seaberg - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts, Milia Ayache - ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions, Paige Wasserman - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Callee Miles - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre



Runners-Up: Hope Anthony - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater, Dan Mayhak - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company, Michael Greer - PUFFS - CLO cabaret

Best Play

Winner: A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater



Runners-Up: PUFFS - CLO cabaret, EMILIA - Pitt Stages, TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: IN A GROVE - Pittsburgh Opera



Runners-Up: RUSALKA - Pittsburgh Opera IDASPE - Quantum Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tucker Topel - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre



Runners-Up: Tucker Topel - SPRING AWAKENING - Point Park University, Johnmichael Bohach - GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals, M.K. Hughes - EMILIA - Pitt Stages

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Christopher Evans - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO



Runners-Up: Angela Baughman - EMILIA - Pitt Stages, Cat Aceto - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center, Shannon Napp - WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - off the WALL

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Melessie Clark - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY Justin Timberlake - City Theatre



Runners-Up: Derek Fredrickson - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts Theatre, Donna McKechnie - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO, Mikaela Kapeluck - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Melessie Clark - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Pittsburgh Public Theater



Runners-Up: Lenora Nemetz - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Katy Risotto - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company, Ella Mizera - TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre



Runners-Up: XANADU - Riverfront Theater Company, THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL - Prime Stage Theatre, PAPA - New Hazlett Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Pittsburgh Musical Theater



Runners-Up: City Theatre, Riverfront Theater Company, New Hazlett Theater