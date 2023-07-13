Video: Get a First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO is celebrating 77 years of producing shows locally in Pittsburgh and sharing musical theater with audiences of all ages. THE SOUND OF MUSIC is running now through July 16th.

Get a first look at footage below!

In this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, Maria, a young and quirky nun, fills the lives of the Von Trapp children with joy, laughter, and music. This inspiring true story won the hearts of millions with its unforgettable melodies and deeply moving message of taking great risks for the ones you love.

The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

Director/Choreographer: Marc Robin*

Music Director: Thom Culcasi

The cast features Daniella Dalli as Mother Abbess, Maddie Dick* as Liesl Von Trapp

Blake Hammond* as Max Detweiler, Will Ray as Captain Von Trapp , Katie Sina as Elsa Schraeder, Hanley Smith as Maria, Susan Cella* as Frau Schmidt, Sam Greene as Rolf

J Alex Noble* as Franz, Anna Bakun as Sister Sophia, Rebecca Robins as Sister Berthe, ERIKA STRASBURG* as Sister Margaretta.

Ensemble: Savannah Lee Birdsong*, Joseph Domencic*, Jake Emmerling, Zanna Fredland*, Michael Greer*, Ashton Guthrie*, Lara Hayhurst*, Kyra Klonoski, Christine Laitta*, Betsy Lawrence*, Liz Leclerc, Heather Poland, Jason Shavers*, Alex Sheffield, Allan Snyder*, David Toole*, and Melissa Young.

The Von Trapp Children:

Students of the Pittsburgh CLO Academy

Carlianna Connors as Brigitta, Emily Harajda as Louisa, Emmett Kent as Kurt U/S, Charlotte Kinslow as Louisa U/S, Aubree Liscotti as Gretl, Delaney Nagle as Gretl U/S, Sloane Masula as Marta, Max Peluso as Fredrick, Henry Thomas as Kurt, Cameron Tino as Fredrick U/S, Savannah Wiles as Marta U/S.



