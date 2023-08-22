VIDEO: First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Get a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, now on stage through only August 27th at the Benedum Center.

Get swept away by the opulence and glamor of "one of the decade's best musicals" (Time Out NY). This "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (NY Times) follows Natasha, a naïve young woman who falls for the attractive rebel Anatole while her betrothed Andrey is off fighting in a war.

Full of romance and passion, this musical has a ground breaking score that mixes rock, pop, soul and folk, and is unlike anything you’ve seen before.

From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace. Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines.

When she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation. "One of the decade's best musicals" (Time Out NY), The Great Comet has "rousing music and ravishing performances" (Daily News) with a groundbreaking score that mixes rock, pop, soul, folk, and electronic dance music with classic Broadway.



