VIDEO: First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Get a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, now on stage through only August 27th at the Benedum Center.

Get swept away by the opulence and glamor of "one of the decade's best musicals" (Time Out NY). This "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (NY Times) follows Natasha, a naïve young woman who falls for the attractive rebel Anatole while her betrothed Andrey is off fighting in a war.

Full of romance and passion, this musical has a ground breaking score that mixes rock, pop, soul and folk, and is unlike anything you’ve seen before.

From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace. Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines.

When she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation. "One of the decade's best musicals" (Time Out NY), The Great Comet has "rousing music and ravishing performances" (Daily News) with a groundbreaking score that mixes rock, pop, soul, folk, and electronic dance music with classic Broadway.







MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Tour to Play Benedum Center Beginning Next Month Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Tour to Play Benedum Center Beginning Next Month

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced that the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, will play in Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center. Performances begin Wednesday, September 27 through Sunday, October 8, 2023. 

THE BASH at City Theatre Takes Over the South Side Next Month Photo
THE BASH at City Theatre Takes Over the South Side Next Month

City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh’s home for contemporary plays, has announced its annual fundraiser, THE BASH. On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Co-Chairs Holly & Evan Frazier and Cori & J. Dax Parise kick off City Theatre’s 49th season of bold, new work with a street party cookout.

Review: GUYS AND DOLLS Resurrects the Golden Age at Benedum Center Photo
Review: GUYS AND DOLLS Resurrects the Golden Age at Benedum Center

The time period may be ambiguous in the classic Damon Runyon musical, but the laughs are undeniable.

All Tickets Now On Sale For Pittsburgh Public Theater 2023/2024 Season Photo
All Tickets Now On Sale For Pittsburgh Public Theater 2023/2024 Season

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023/2024 season at Pittsburgh Public Theater (Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski, Managing Director Shaunda McDill).

VIDEO: First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Recommended For You