Stage Right's Season Closes With JERSEY BOYS, Starring Broadway's Russell Fischer

Stage Right's Theatre Company will be closing their 2023-2024 season with the multi-Tony Award-winning, international musical phenomenon that takes you behind the scenes - and behind the music - of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Jersey Boys will visit Greensburg's Palace Theatre April 26-27, featuring Russell Fischer (Frankie Valli), Vinnie Tresco (Tommy DeVito), Anthony Massetto (Bob Guadio), and Rob Jessup (Nick Massi). The production is proudly sponsored, in part, by Smail Kia of Greensburg, and will also be ASL interpreted (American Sign Language) for the Saturday matinee, provided by the Center for Hearing & Deaf Services, Inc. through generous support of the Massey Charitable Trust.

Follow this iconic story, on stage, of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history and travel behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Enjoy an evening of electrifying performances of their chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," and many more. Audiences are sure to leave feeling, "Oh, What a Night!"

Starring as Frankie Valli, lead vocalist of The Four Seasons is Russell Fischer, a proud member of AEA (Actors' Equity Association). Russell landed the role of young Joe Pesci in the Broadway company of Jersey Boys on his 22nd birthday, marking his Broadway debut and spent the next six years as an understudy and eventually, a standby for the role of Frankie Valli. Fischer starred in the second national tour of Big, The Musical, as well as having regional credits including Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Tommy Djilas in The Music Man at Chautauqua Opera, the American premiere of Children of Eden at Paper Mill Playhouse, as well as the American premiere of Monkey: Journey to the West at Spoleto Festival in Charleston, SC. He has originated roles in new works over the past several years including Baby Fat, Act 1: A Punk Rock Opera at LaMama Experimental Theatre Club in NYC and most recently in the premiere of The Collins Boy at the Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival. Fischer was a featured vocalist on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and in the HBO documentary, The Bronx, USA. He has appeared on the live broadcasts of the 2015 Belmont Stakes, the 2009 Tony Awards, and several spots for TV Land's 60 Second Sitcoms. Russell has spent the last decade recording and touring with The Doo Wop Project, whose studio albums and live PBS special are available at thedoowopproject.com.

Fischer is backed by Greensburg area locals Vince Tresco (Jesus Christ Superstar, Rock of Ages, Stage Right!, ), Anthony Massetto (Gianni Schicchi, Le nozze di Figaro, Anything Goes, Carousel, Stage Right!), and Rob Jessup (Fiddler on the Roof, Pittsburgh CLO/Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra). Jessup is also a co-owner of another area theatre company, Split Stage Productions, who is the area's leading producer of cutting-edge theatre and an annual participant and award winner in the Pittsburgh New Works Festival. "I'm thrilled to be a part of this production, and the resurgence of Stage Right. It's great to see them bringing this giant of a show to the community; it's no small task, that's for sure," says Jessup.

Joining the ensemble of Jersey Boys is Bob Capanna (Bob Crewe), Mya Clay (Francine), Ayden Freed, (Joe Pesci), Joe Hnath (Billy Dixon), Ron Ferrara (Gyp DeCarlo), Kevin Forringer (Donnie/Norm Waxman), Malcolm McGraw (Joe Long), Travis Miller (Ralph Knuckles/Hank), Jakob Petree (Charlie Calello), Josh Reardon (Nick DeVito), Julia Smolka (Lorraine), and Riley Tate (Mary Delgato). The cast also features three Stage Right! School for the Performing Arts students, Colton Bruno, Lila Padezanin, and Sam Seech. In addition to the ensemble, there are over 10 students working behind the scenes as part of the technical internship program, a new program for young artists interesting in shadowing and working alongside the professional staff in areas of directing, chorography, music, stage management, costume design, lighting and sound design, and social media and marketing.

This production features a creative team led by director Laura Wurtzell (The Boxcar Children, Prime Stage Theatre, Kinky Boots, Split Stage Productions, Head Over Heels, Iowa State University). Wurtzell has previously directed at Gargaro Productions, currently Pittsburgh Musical Theatre, Prime Stage Theatre, Apple Hill Playhouse, The Theatre Factory, and Split Stage Productions in her over 35-year career, enjoying classics such as Oklahoma, Guys and Dolls, and Funny Girl, as well as contemporary musicals such as RENT, The Last 5 Years, Bonnie and Clyde, and Next to Normal.

Wurtzell is joined by chorographer Nicole Jones (Nat'l Tours of Legally Blonde the Musical, An American in Paris, and South Pacific), musical director Christopher McAllister, and stage manager Alyssa Wano. Lighting design is by Christopher Robin of Christopher Robin Designs, sound design by Jesse Madden of Next Step Productions, and costume design by Tracy Angelo. McAllister will lead a 10-piece live band of professional area musicians on stage, providing the iconic musical styles of The Four Seasons.

"We have been applying for this particular title for quite some time," says McAllister, who also doubles as Stage Right's Artistic and Educational Director. "It's a high-profile title, and we were very eager to acquire it. After the contract came through, the immediate next thought was, 'Oh wow, who's going to play Frankie?'" The artistic staff at Stage Right! had gone through a few options before a few degrees of artistic separation and a musical acquaintance of Stage Right's Executive Director, Anastasia Robinson, led them to Fischer. "I found a video of some of the former Jersey Boys cast singing at 54 Below, saw and heard Russell, and thought: that's him," says McAllister.

Wurtzell, no stranger to the director's chair in the Westmoreland County area, says of the production, "It has been a joy to watch our Jersey Boys family bloom through our rehearsal process. Come join in the joys, sorrows, laughter and extraordinary music of our Stage Right's production. You can expect all the electricity of the Four Seasons magic, and will leave you wanting more." She adds, as they say in the show, "Call your mother. You'll be home late!"

When asked about working with Russell Fischer, she says "[Russell] is the ultimate professional, in terms of talent and work ethic. But what I have enjoyed most in working with him is his true love of the material, openness to this company's storytelling perspective and generous nature with his fellow actors. His enthusiasm is infectious!"

Jersey Boys, The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, with book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, is presented here through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com

Tickets

Jersey Boys will be presented at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, April 26 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, April 27 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm. Tickets range from $16.00-$42.00. A $10 student rush ticket is available, day of performance, at the box office. For tickets, please visit www.thepalacetheatre.org or call (724) 836-8000. For further information, please email contact@stagerightarts.com.