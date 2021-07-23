Tickets On Sale To Select Holiday Shows With Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces tickets are on sale to Bring up the Lights! and celebrate Christmas in July for select holiday-themed shows taking place this November and December at the Benedum Center and Byham Theater, located in the heart of the Cultural District. Bringing live in-person theater back to the Cultural District for audiences of all ages to enjoy together in the coming months is something we can all look forward to experiencing once again! These live holiday shows are returning favorites to our Pittsburgh stages ̶ featuring outstanding artists and beloved characters who will delight, thrill and amaze theater-goers with their entertaining and unforgettable performances.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

Presented by Red Tail Live

November 26-27, 2021

Benedum Center

Tickets: $40.75-$100.25

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE lights up the stage in this popular and dazzling family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! It's a show everyone will enjoy," raved BroadwayWorld of the sold-out performances that "dazzled...at The Kennedy Center," Washington Post. Celebrate this most wonderful time of the year with over twenty of the world's critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs.

This critically acclaimed extravaganza is sure to dazzle any audience as Broadway World proclaims it, "The perfect holiday gift... a show that everyone will enjoy." Audiences of all ages will marvel at soaring acrobatics, gravity defying feats and extravagant theatrical production numbers the Boston Globe hails as "Entrancing... Las Vegas meets family entertainment."

Black Violin: Give Thanks Tour

Part of Dentons Cohen & Grigsby Trust Presents Series

December 2, 2021

Byham Theater

Tickets: $37-$57

Black Violin is led by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin). Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band's Give Thanks Tour employs playful storytelling, whimsical string melodies, and hard-hitting beats to highlight the unifying pillars of the holiday season: Giving back to others and being wholeheartedly thankful. Fans can expect to dance along to hits from the band's Grammy-nominated Take the Stairs album as well as holiday favorites from their Give Thanks album.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On-Stage

Part of Dentons Cohen & Grigsby Trust Presents Series

December 3, 2021

Byham Theater

Tickets: $32-$52

Just in time for the holiday season, everyone's favorite Peanuts television special will come to life on stage in Pittsburgh! Celebrate the timeless television classic as the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On-Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols. This is a 90 minute show including intermission.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Part of Dentons Cohen & Grigsby Trust Presents Series

December 30, 2021

Benedum Center

Tickets: $32-$77

A holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is back and better than ever. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Just like the original, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker will take you on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.