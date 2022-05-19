Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestras to Perform at Carnegie Hall in June

Next month, Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestras (TRYPO) is heading out on tour, with a high-profile stop in New York City. The youth orchestra was originally scheduled to perform at Carnegie Hall in June 2020, but the event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, however, they'll get their chance to participate in Carnegie Hall's New York "Sounds of Summer" Festival. Members of Young Peoples Orchestra (YPO, TRYPO's full symphonic orchestra) will perform at the venue on Tues., June 14.



Current TRYPO musicians will be joined by alumni who were scheduled to perform at the canceled 2020 concert as they perform at multiple tour stops. The group will first travel to the French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts, a youth camp in the western Catskills. TRYPO members will rehearse together with the campers and present a concert. The next stop will be New York City, where Symphonette (SYM, TRYPO's string ensemble for younger musicians) will perform at St. Edmund's Elementary School. YPO and the alumni musicians will perform at Carnegie Hall, and the Symphonette musicians will join them on stage for Ottorino Respighi's "Pines of the Appian Way." The tour will conclude in Staten Island, with a performance at Frank D. Paulo Intermediate School.



"I am elated that Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestras will be traveling to my hometown of New York City!" says TRYPO Music Director Brian Worsdale. "As a product of the NYC school system and the vibrant youth orchestra world, I'm excited to show off the talents of some of Pittsburgh's best and brightest there."



He adds, "And as if Carnegie Hall weren't enough, we are bringing TRYPO to French Woods, the place I have called my summer home since the age of 16. They will perform for the entire campus and have a chance to sample camp activities. We then bring Symphonette to the school where I last taught before I moved here, and on our way home, we go to a noted middle school on Staten Island that has one of the best middle school programs in NYC."