The #notwhite Collective's We Are The Global Majority Window Installation on View Now

The #notwhite collective's We Are The Global Majority window installation at SPACE celebrates the dreams and vision of 13 women artists whose mission is to use non-individualistic, multi-disciplinary art to make their stories visible as they relate, connect and belong to the Global Majority.

The project began in 2016 with discussions around imperialism, colonialism and white supremacy. #notwhite collective's first two programs were the Love Party for Children 2017 at the Union Project and the "in between the middle" exhibition at the Brew House in 2018. That same year, the #notwhite collective was awarded a Keyword:International Research Grant from the Carnegie International and Kelly Strayhorn-Theater to develop its first Manifesto, which was presented as a collaborative performance during the symposium held in October 2018 at the KST, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The following year, the collective expanded the collaboration into a 12-month residency with the Sidewall Project into a visual manifestation of the ideas generated from the collective's discussions, research, and sharing during the Manifesto Project. The series of the 13 images use the collective's portraits and excerpts from each of their respective manifestos to further the group's creative vision of inclusion and representation of all who identify "in between the middle."

The window installation will culminate later this spring with the full exhibition in SPACE gallery, entitled We Are The Global Majority, featuring 26 women artists including the members of the #notwhite collective.