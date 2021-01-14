The World Premiere Concert Film Of F*CK7THGRADE Begins Streaming, January 25

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to prevent a safe return to indoor performances, City Theatre has announced the world premiere concert film of F*ck7thGrade.

F*ck7thGrade began its journey at City Theatre Three years ago when Associate Artistic Director and dramaturg Clare Drobot met singer/songwriter Jill Sobule in New York. City Theatre paired Ms. Sobule with playwright Liza Birkenmeier, who wrote the book for the show, and workshopped and presented what would become F*ck7thGrade in the theater's 2018 Momentum Festival of New Plays.

After adding OBIE Award-winning director Lisa Peterson and music director Julie Wolf to the creative team, the show was further developed at the Colorado New Play Festival in Steamboat Springs and at Actor's Express in Atlanta, supported by the National New Play Network.

The world premiere production was slated as the final show of City Theatre's 2019/20 season when the Covid-19 pandemic stopped live performances across the country. The team at City Theatre created an outdoor, drive-in venue at Hazelwood Green and staged the concert version of the show over three nights in front of an invited audience. Videographers Mickey and Molly Miller of Human Habits captured the show live and served as editors, working closely with the directors, sound engineer Brad Peterson, and City Theatre's artistic staff to create this theatrical, multi-camera concert film.

In addition to Ms. Sobule in the starring role, the film features performances by musicians Kristen Henderson (founder of the band Antigone Rising), Ms. Wolf (Indigo Girls, Ani DiFranco, Carly Simon, and others), and Pittsburgh-based actor and musician Sarah Siplak (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, City Theatre, 2003).

"We are thrilled to finally be able to share F*ck7thGrade with audiences," said Associate Artistic Director Clare Drobot. "After three years in development, it was beyond inspiring to see the ingenuity, perseverance, and dedication from the artists, creative team, City staff, and production crew who made the drive-in concerts possible. Against all odds, we came together to create a rock'n'roll concert odyssey in the midst of a pandemic. We are so excited for its release."

Following strict safety protocols, including physical distancing, PPE, and testing, City Theatre deployed a "creative bubble" approach, allowing the artists to adapt the show for a concert presentation and rehearse over three weeks in August. The organization, in consultation with Allegheny Health Network, developed a comprehensive plan covering all aspects of the process, from travel and housing to performances. This plan was one of the first developed by any theater in the nation.

F*ck7thGrade will be available for streaming on-demand beginning Monday, January 25, 2021. Ticket-holders are invited to a virtual premier "watch" party that evening beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Filmed live at the Drive-In Stage at Hazelwood Green, the creative team includes: Julie Wolf (Music Director), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Madison Hack (Costume Design), Cat Wilson (Lighting Design), Zachary Beattie-Brown (Sound Design), Jinah Lee (Stage Manager), Clare Drobot (Dramaturg), and Human Habits (Videographers).

Digital tickets for F*ck7thGrade are "pick-your-price" and start at just $15 (per household) for at-home viewing, available to watch at any time.

For more information visit CityTheatreCompany.org or call the box office.