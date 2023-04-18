The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces WONDERS AND CURIOSITIES AWAIT: 2023-2024 LIBERTY MAGIC SEASON

Liberty Magic is keeping the art of conjuring alive and well in Pittsburgh with another astonishing season of mystery, magic, and wonder.

new season brings some of the world's best magicians - from France to Argentina - to Pittsburgh. They're combining magic in new and exciting ways with comedy, theater, and music, creating a live, in-person experience unlike anything else.

"Liberty Magic is unique because we strive to bring the best magicians from around the world and around the corner," says Scott Shiller, Senior Vice President of Artistic Planning & Venues at The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "We've invested in the next generation of magical artists, which has been exciting. We're investigating what the next wave of magic is going to be, and the distinctive way Pittsburgh can contribute to this art form."

Liberty Magic is located on 811 Liberty Avenue in downtown's Cultural District-the same block where Harry Houdini mesmerized Pittsburgh in 1916. Liberty Magic is intimate enough to make close-up magic work, with less than 70 seats in four rows. Every month is a new show from one of the world's reigning masters of the craft.

Liberty Magic shows are typically 70-90 minutes. The multi-week residencies give magic artists a chance to experiment and flourish with bigger concepts, illusions, and ideas. Compared to an off-night at a comedy club, where magic is often performed, there can be a different vibe between one show and the next. Some can be funny and astonishing. Others are more measured and poetic. Some adhere closely to traditional mentalism or close-up magic; others are more experimental in nature.

2023-2024 LIBERTY MAGIC SEASON

Sept. 6-Oct. 1: Alba in Conexiones | Conexiones (Spanish for "connections") stars international performer Alba, as she introduces us to the Buenos Aires philosophy of magic. Alba provides a unique window of opportunity for audiences to experience magic originating from one of the most magical places on Earth. In Buenos Aires, magic is so entwined with everyday life that it is considered a popular extracurricular amongst most of the population. The art and practice of magic is so prestigious that a multitude of theaters within the city welcome eager audiences on a nightly basis.

Oct. 4-29, Shoot Ogawa in Holy Shoot | Challenging preconceived notions of what a magic show can be, Tokyo-born Shoot Ogawa is one of magic's most sought-after performers. He brings a unique sense of humor and a combination of magical methods and mastery over nearly every trick in the book. The current FISM Parlour International Champion of Magic is flawless and one-of-a-kind. Penn of Penn & Teller: Fool Us calls Shoot "the greatest living sleight-of-hand artist of our time." Shoot Ogawa is the resident star of the Magical Mystery Show! at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel in Honolulu.

Dec. 6-Jan. 14, 2024, Michael Misko in I Laugh in the Face of Magic | Once described as "the Zach Galifianakis of magic," Michael's greatest asset is the ability to combine comedy and sleight-of-hand technique. In 2015, he was hand-picked to create the role of the "Magic Maker" in the World Premiere of Stephen Schwartz's Magic To Do, and can be heard on the Original Cast Album. Currently, Michael is a highly sought-after consultant for Fortune 500 Companies, as he helps connect them with their employees and clients in an astonishing and memorable way.

Feb. 7-March 3, 2024, William Watt in The Hidden Show | William Watt is a new generation of magician and mentalist with a unique blend of elegance, humor, and bold, quirky charm. The trilingual magician, raised in France, has created The Hidden Show, which is a brand-new adaptation of a show born out of the pandemic-a conceptual, theatrical production set in the rich ambiance of a speakeasy during the days of Prohibition. Inspired by the connections between the 1920s and the 2020s, this new show created exclusively for Liberty Magic will explore the intimate nature of Pittsburgh's very own speakeasy magic theater. Get lost in a world of secrecy, rebellion, and beguilement. William's suave style fits the era perfectly and his magic will transfix and transport you back in time.

March 6-17, 2024, Shawn Farquhar in Déjà Vu: An Experience to Remember | Shawn Farquhar has been entertaining audiences around the globe for over two decades. His magic has been seen on television shows like The X-Files and Highlander, in movies like Spooky House and The Fly II. He was the first magician to fool Penn & Teller not once, but twice on the hit show Penn & Teller: Fool Us. As a two-time world champion of magic, Shawn knows the right blend of magic and comedy to draw in audiences and involve them in the show.

April 3-May 12, 2024, Naathan Phan and Robert Ramirez in Magic to Duo: An Evening of Song and Conjuring Uncommon pairings of rare talents coupled with the synergy only found between these two coconspirators in creative madness make this show unlike any other.

Nathan combines passions for magic, singing, stand-up, vocal mimicry, writing, acting, classic cocktails, suits, and more into one unforgettable experience. Add to that his sincerity, high energy, and natural +10 to charisma and it's easy to see why he's been featured on America's Got Talent, The Hollywood Christmas Parade, Wizard Wars, Don't Blink, Superbad, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and the last eight consecutive seasons of Masters of Illusion. He is a magician that Neil Patrick Harris has described as "hilarious... exclamation point," Penn Jillette has said is "really f***ing good," and Broadway World has proclaimed as having "Robin Williams paced wit."

Versatile in his skill, Robert boasts an impressive mastery of magic, singing, dancing, and acting. From Broadway to TV appearances to live concert performances, Robert's list of accomplishments exemplifies his range of skills. He appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us not once, but twice, starred in the National Tour of In the Heights, and has performed with Lin Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Encanto), Sally Struthers (All in the Family), Megan Mullally (Will and Grace), and Nick Offerman (Parks and Rec). In 2020 Robert made his Liberty Magic debut by tapping into Pittsburgh's hearts and is eager to return this season.

June 5-July 14, 2024, Rob Zabrecky in Turn on the Dark | Turn on the Dark combines highlights from his award-winning Magic Castle act along with new work and bundles them into one highly entertaining performance featuring a distinct point of view. Mysterious, hilarious, and always unexpected, there's probably more "theater" in Zabrecky's wonderfully strange magic than in most Broadway shows. Zabrecky is a six-time award winner at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, California. In 2011 and 2012 he was voted Stage Magician of the Year, in 2014 and 2015, Parlour Magician of Year, and most recently in 2017, Lecturer of the Year.

Aug. 7-Sept. 1, Henok in Meant to Be | In his show, Meant to Be, Henok will take you on a journey highlighting those instances which cannot be explained and leave you with the feeling of magic. Illusions that explore themes of dating, marriage, trust, journaling, and experiences with universal relatability will be explored in his deeply personal and interactive magic show. While on stage, Henok is a magician, mentalist, and humorist, but most importantly he is an entertainer. Henok discovered his passion for magic at the age of 12 and has performed in countries around the world.

2023-2024 Season Specials: Performers from past Liberty Magic seasons return this year as Season Specials. Liberty Magic Season Ticket Holders and Groups purchasing 10+ tickets receive early access to exclusive ticket rates.

Aug. 16-Sept. 3, Siegfried Tieber in Sixty-Seven Keys

Nov. 1-Dec. 3, Lee Terbosic in The Life and Death of Harry Houdini

Jan 17-Feb. 4, Derek Hughes in Bag of Tricks

May 15-June 2, 2024, Spotlight on the 'Burgh

SEASON TICKET HOLDER PERKS

CREATE CUSTOM SHOW PACKAGES | Pick six or more shows to become a Season Ticket Holder. Choose all eight for a year full of magic.

FLEXIBLE PAYMENT OPTIONS | Explore multiple payment plans and a flexible ticket exchange policy.

DINING & PARKING | Enjoy discounts to participating Cultural District restaurants and purchase reserved parking in advance.

SEASON TICKETS | TrustArts.org/Magic | 412-456-1390

GROUP ORDERS | TrustArts.org/GroupSales | 412-471-6930

Official Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Ticket Sources | TrustArts.org, Benedum Center Box Office (during renovations at Theater Square Box Office), and Guest Services by phone at 412-456-6666.