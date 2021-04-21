The Manor Theater Will Reopen on April 23

The Manor Theater in Squirrel Hill is set to reopen on Friday, April 23. The cinema has previously reopened on August 28, but the lack of patrons caused owner Rick Stern to close once again, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Manor will open at 50% capacity with social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitization rules in place. The concession and bar areas will be fully accessible to the public.

During its hiatus, the theater made improvements including remodeling the bathrooms and installing foot-openers on auditorium doors.

The Manor is reopening with showings of the new "Mortal Kombat" movie, as well as "Shiva Baby" and "Together Together," and a collection of Oscar-nominated documentary shorts.

Learn more at http://www.manorpgh.com/.

Read the original story on Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.