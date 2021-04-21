Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Manor Theater Will Reopen on April 23

The Manor is reopening with showings of the new “Mortal Kombat” movie, as well as “Shiva Baby” and “Together Together."

Apr. 21, 2021  
The Manor Theater Will Reopen on April 23

The Manor Theater in Squirrel Hill is set to reopen on Friday, April 23. The cinema has previously reopened on August 28, but the lack of patrons caused owner Rick Stern to close once again, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Manor will open at 50% capacity with social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitization rules in place. The concession and bar areas will be fully accessible to the public.

During its hiatus, the theater made improvements including remodeling the bathrooms and installing foot-openers on auditorium doors.

The Manor is reopening with showings of the new "Mortal Kombat" movie, as well as "Shiva Baby" and "Together Together," and a collection of Oscar-nominated documentary shorts.

Learn more at http://www.manorpgh.com/.

Read the original story on Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Austin Scott
Austin Scott

Related Articles View More Pittsburgh Stories
Four Dancers Awarded Apprenticeships To Join Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Photo

Four Dancers Awarded Apprenticeships To Join Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Nominees Announced For Pittsburgh CLOs Gene Kelly Awards Photo

Nominees Announced For Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Reopens Art Galleries With #notwhite Collectives We Are The Photo

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Reopens Art Galleries With #notwhite Collective's 'We Are The Global Majority'

Tracey McCants Lewis Appointed Board Chair of August Wilson African American Cultural Cent Photo

Tracey McCants Lewis Appointed Board Chair of August Wilson African American Cultural Center


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!