THE FANTASTICKS And THE LITTLE PRINCE Extended Into January At Quintessence Theatre Group

--Quintessence Theatre Group's annual holiday shows have delighted Philadelphia and regional audiences each year with magic, wonder and adventure. This season, families and reviewers alike are celebrating two classic productions - The Fantasticks and The Little Prince - both appealing to ages 9 to 90. As communities gather and create memories, the company has announced that both shows will be extended into January, with morning, afternoon, and evening performances added. The Fantasticks, the show that holds the record for longest running off-Broadway musical in theatre history, will now close on January 7, 2024. The Little Prince, the musical based on the internationally recognized novella by Antoine De Saint-Exupery, Le Petit Prince, will now close January 14, 2024. Quintessence is in residence at the Sedgwick Theater located at 7137 Germantown Avenue in Mt. Airy. Public and street parking is available, and the theater is fully accessible.

The Fantasticks is the show most often remembered as a coming-of-age love story, but is surprising new audiences with its swashbuckling adventures, hilarious energy, and nostalgic score and lyrics, including the iconic songs “Try To Remember,” “Plant a Radish,” and “They Were You,” crafted by the late Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt. Trailers for The Fantasticks are here and here.

The Little Prince charms audiences with its innocent wonder and magic as the Prince teaches the Aviator to rediscover the joy of childhood. Music is by Rick Cummins, and the Script and Lyrics are by John Scoullar. “Regardless of where he came from, the Little Prince's message is clear: we must sustain our inner child through our whole lives. Indeed, even the most mature among us occasionally need to be reminded to look at the world with a childlike sense of wonder. Only by doing this can we remember what's important: that this world, and everything in it, is beautiful,” says Adam Pelta-Pauls, Director of Education.

Both Quintessence productions are honored to be Barrymore Recommended by Theatre Philadelphia's Barrymore Awards for Excellence in Theatre program.

Youth General Admission tickets start at $25. Gift certificates are available online or in-person. Promo Codes and savings offers are on the Quintessence website https://www.quintessencetheatre.org/ and discounts are available for returning patrons, groups, seniors, students and educators, active military, youth and industry. For discount information go online or call the Box Office at 215-987-4450.

Reserved Premium seating is also available for an additional $10 per ticket. For tickets visit the 24-hour online Box Office at https://www.quintessencetheatre.org/ or call Mon-Fri, noon-5pm at 215-987-4450, ext. 1. Or by email boxoffice@qtgrep.org. The Box Office will be closed on Christmas Day.

Led by celebrated Philadelphia director Megan Bellwoar, a cast of Philadelphia's finest and Quintessence favorites encompass The Fantasticks ensemble. Frank X*, who was Barrymore-nominated for his performance in Quintessence's The Chairs last season, returns to play The Old Actor, Henry. Steven Wright*, who last directed Camille at Quintessence and has been seen in productions of The Cure At Troy and Oliver!, is playing Bellomy, the Girl's Father. Eleni Delopoulos, who appeared in Quintessence's Mary Poppins, and as Paulina in The Winter's Tale and Oliver! is playing Hucklebee, the Boy's parent. John Zak*, who last appeared at Quintessence in the repertory of The Winter's Tale and The Alchemist returns to play Mortimer, The Man Who Dies. And Brandon Walters as The Boy (Matt) returns to Philadelphia, having previously stormed the city as Christy Mahon in Quintessence's Playboy of the Western World. Making their Quintessence debuts are Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton* as El Gallo, the Narrator; Raffela Cicchetti as The Girl (Luisa); and celebrated Philadelphia area choreographer Karen Getz as The Mute.

Megan Jones (Quintessence Awake and Sing!) is the Set Designer. Curtis Coyote is the Props and Puppet Designer. Sydnei Williams* is the Stage Manager. Making their Quintessence debuts are Lily Fossner as the Lighting Designer; Ariel Wang as the Costume Designer; Terri J. McIntyre is the fight director and Karen Getz is the choreographer.

Extension Performances for The Fantasticks are:

Tuesday, January 2, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 3, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 7 at 4 p.m.

The Little Prince cast is filled with performers recognizable to Quintessence audiences, and newcomers. Recent Fringie winner for her one-woman show Koal, Jacinta Yelland (The Skin of our Teeth, The Little Princess, One Man, Two Guvnors) returns to play the Boy. Wilma Hothouse member Jered McLenigan* (Mary Poppins, The Tempest and others) returns to play the Aviator. Making their Quintessence debut are Meagan Kimberly Smith as The Rose, Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez as The Fox, and Colleen Welsh as the Men on the Planets.

Kyle Metzger makes his Quintessence debut as the director of The Little Prince. Megan Jones (Quintessence's Awake and Sing!) is the Set Designer. Paul Dake* is the Stage Manager. Lily Fossner is the Lighting Designer. Anna Sorrentino (Quintessence's Camille and Written by Phillis) is the Costume Designer. Projections will be created by Chris Carcione.

Extension Performances for The Little Prince:

Thursday, January 11, 11 a.m.

Friday, January 12, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 13, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 14, 2 p.m.

Founded in 2009, the award-winning Quintessence Theatre Group is dedicated to bringing epic works of classic drama and literature to the Contemporary Stage. As Philadelphia's text-based, actor-focused repertory theatre, Quintessence re-envisions the classics to inspire our community to consider what is essential in theatre and in human nature.

Now in its 14th season at the Sedgwick Theater in Philadelphia's Northwest neighborhood of Mt. Airy, Quintessence is led by Artistic Director, Alex Burns and Executive Director, Grace Grillet.

*denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association.