THE COLOR PURPLE, The MUSIC MAN & More Set for Pittsburgh CLO 2024 Summer Series Lineup

Summer 2023 is barely in the books, but Pittsburgh CLO is already gearing up for the journey of Summer 2024! Next year, Pittsburgh CLO continue their long-standing commitment of creating Broadway caliber shows made by Pittsburgh, for Pittsburgh, and in partnership with Pittsburgh. For the upcoming 2024 summer series, Pittsburgh CLO has planned an array of performances throughout the Cultural District. At the Benedum Center, PCLO will be highlighting three amazing shows that will leave audiences mesmerized. The Greer Cabaret Theater will host two captivating productions, highlighting an intimate and immersive theatrical atmosphere. As well as the Byham Theater which will be home to one spectacular family friendly show, adding yet another unique ambiance to our lineup where Guests will be able to immerse themselves into the experience within the show themes as they enter and exit the theater.



Pittsburgh CLO, one of the last large-scale summer stock musical theaters in the US, has a rich history spanning 77 years, Pittsburgh CLO remains at the forefront of the industry by embracing adaptability and setting trends. The upcoming summer season will feature a lineup of shows across various theaters in the Cultural District, including the Benedum Center, Greer Cabaret Theater, and Byham Theater. The shows range from soulful and nostalgic performances like LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL to iconic masterpieces like WEST SIDE STORY and THE COLOR PURPLE. The schedule also includes comedic musicals such as THE MUSIC MAN and Mel Brooks YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, as well as a family-friendly production of SEUSSICAL. Pittsburgh CLO is committed to enriching the local arts community and invites audiences to join them in experiencing a summer of high-quality musical theatre.



“Seeing the joy of our audiences this past summer, their applause, and shared love of live musical theatre is what's making this journey so rewarding” said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. “We are excited to share a change that we believe will elevate our audience's theatre experience and bring even more variety and excitement to our stages.”



Pittsburgh CLO will still present six shows between mid-May through early September. While guests will visit three unique venues in the upcoming season, what will not change is PCLO's commitment to producing musicals starring top Broadway and local performers, professional musicians, and incredible scenery, costumes, and special effects. This summer lineup is designed to deliver the best in locally produced musical theatre not just for the Summer of 2024, but in years to come.



Subscription Renewal for current subscribers will begin on October 2, 2023. New Subscriptions go on sale October 16, 2023. Single Tickets will go on sale March 18, 2024. Pittsburgh CLO Subscribers get the best seats at the best prices and receive exclusive benefits. A Pittsburgh CLO subscription is not only support for Pittsburgh CLO, but an investment in the future of musical theatre in our community! For more information, please visit https://www.pittsburghclo.org



Pittsburgh CLO's 2024 Summer Series includes:



LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL

May 13-June 30, 2024

Greer Cabaret Theater



The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty and often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.



Musical by Lanie Robertson



WEST SIDE STORY

June 11-16, 2024

Benedum Center



Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers are caught between warring street gangs, the American Jets, and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence, and prejudice is one of our time's most innovative, heart-wrenching, and relevant musical dramas.



Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Leonard Bernstein

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Based on a Conception of Jerome Robbins



THE COLOR PURPLE

June 25-30, 2024

Benedum Center



This musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the famous 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life.



Book by Marsha Norman

Music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray



The MUSIC MAN

July 9-14, 2024

Benedum Center

THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, even though he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by the curtain's fall.



Book, Music & Lyrics by Meredith Willson

Story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey



YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

July 19-September 1, 2024

Greer Cabaret Theater



From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, THE PRODUCERS comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedic genius Mel Brooks adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN! Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick and a leggy lab assistant, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist's shoes of his ancestors. “It's alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes, and hilarity continuously abounds.



Book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan

Music & Lyrics by Mel Brooks



SEUSSICAL

July 30-August 4, 2024

Byham Theater



Celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel (AKA Dr. Seuss!)'s 120th Birthday with SEUSSICAL - a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Pittsburgh's own Stephen Flaherty (ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, RAGTIME) have lovingly brought to life all our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie, and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. SEUSSICAL is fun for the whole family!



Book by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty,

Music by Stephen Flaherty,

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens,

Co-Conceived by Eric Idle,

Based on the works of Dr. Seuss





Pittsburgh CLO has been a driving force behind the preservation, creation and promotion of live musical theater since 1946. As one of the largest regional musical theater organizations in the country, it is fortunate for the yearly support of nearly 200,000 audience members. In addition to producing fresh new productions of Broadway classics, the not-for-profit's mission is to develop new works and showcase emerging talent, and has been credited with launching the careers of numerous artists such as Billy Porter, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Rob Marshall, Kathleen Marshall, Rob Ashford, Bernadette Peters and Shirley Jones. The organization's dedication to musical theater extends beyond its six-show Summer Season at the Benedum Center to year-round programming at the 250-seat Cabaret Theater, which saw the world premieres of Up and Away and Game On in 2018 and The Double-Threat Trio in 2019. Its extensive education efforts include the Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater; a university internship program; New Horizons, and in-school programs Gallery of Heroes and Creative Vision. Other ongoing initiatives include the Construction Center for the Arts, the Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater and SPARK, a festival for new small-cast musicals launched in 2018. The organization also founded the National High School Musical Theatre Awards/ Jimmy Awards. To further its mission to grow the art form, Pittsburgh CLO has been involved with 31 Broadway shows (32 Tony Awards), and in 2014 produced the world premiere of An American in Paris in Paris, then on Broadway, where it won 4 Tony Awards, and in London, Tokyo, Pittsburgh and throughout the U.S. and Europe. Pittsburgh CLO is the subject of a film starring Jeff Goldblum titled "Pittsburgh." Click Here.



