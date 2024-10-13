Slippery Rock University Theatre to Present ASTRONOTS By Mora V. Harris

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Slippery Rock University Theatre Department is set to bring "ASTRONOTS" by Mora V.

Harris to the stage this fall. In the very near future, billionaire C.E.O Alston Garth invites

four lucky contest winners to ride with him on a quick scenic orbit around the Earth in an

unmanned craft. But when Alston reveals he has a larger adventure in store, the

passengers are determined to reverse the ship's course before they languish away in a

metallic tube full of strangers. The outcome may look bleak, but Alston assures them he

didn't select anyone who wasn't ready to leave the Earth behind...And all billionaires are

geniuses, right?

"ASTRONOTS" is directed by Laura Smiley. Previous SRU plays directed by Smiley include

"M4M", "Pride & Prejudice", and "My New Best Friend". Smiley met "ASTRONOTS"

playwright and then-grad student Mora V. Harris at the American College Theater Festival,

where Laura was drawn to Mora's authentic & original voice and the innovative way her

stories unfold. Based in Pittsburgh, Harris creates stories with deep meaning and political

undercurrents in a creative way. "ASTRONOTS" is not her first tango with outer space, with

her previous work, "Space Girl" also being a favorite of Smiley's.

Laura Smiley reflects positively on working with a cast and creative team of Slippery Rock

undergraduates. Smiley takes pride in assistant director, Jes Holliday, for taking great

initiative in the rehearsal process. Eddy Niessner, portraying Alston, has "really made the

character his own". Smiley notes that the cast is diligent at putting together the pieces of

the story, that underneath the humor there is a deeper meaning of accepting other

people's differences along with their own flaws.

The cast of "ASTRONOTS" includes Eddy Niessner as Alston Garth, Sarah Ball as Sage

Warmack, Maddee Young as Faith Sherwood, Joseph Digney as Wieland de Julio, Mikayla

Keyes as Hindy Hordiner, Tyrese Riggins as Reginald Walker, and Hermes Johns as

Cameron Walker. Understudies include Connor McCracken, Maria Blas, Ellie Weaver,

Carson Petras, Maria Squyres, Daniel Haubenreich, and Cameron Sims.

The creative team of "ASTRONOTS" includes Laura Smiley, director; Jes Holliday, assistant

director, Sam Kuchta, scenic and lighting designer, Lexi Gibbs, stage manager; Michael

Boone, technical director; Alex Barnhart, assistant technical director; Sofie Marino,

Costume Designer; Mary Hodson, costume coordinator; Isaac Smith, sound designer;

Hailey Rodgers, propmaster; Maggie Mitchell, assistant stage manager (ASM); David

McGrogan, ASM; Michael Rodriguez, ASM; Burton Tedesco, intimacy choreographer; Kari-

Anne Innes, box office coordinator; Kadence Storms, student box office manager; Mary

Narvett, house manager; Benjamin Porter, head usher; Maya Hope, public relations;

Rachel Dercola, public relations.

"ASTRONOTS" performances are October 18-19 and 22-23 at 7:30pm and October 20 at

2pm in the Stoner Performing Arts Complex Black Box Theater. Tickets can be purchased

at sru.edu/tickets, at $12 for students and $14 for general admissions. Tickets will also be

available at the door up to 1 hour before each performance.

