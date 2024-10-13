Slippery Rock University Theatre to Present ASTRONOTS By Mora V. Harris

Performances are October 18-19 and 22-23 at 7:30pm and October 20 at 2pm.
The Slippery Rock University Theatre Department is set to bring "ASTRONOTS" by Mora V.
Harris to the stage this fall. In the very near future, billionaire C.E.O Alston Garth invites
four lucky contest winners to ride with him on a quick scenic orbit around the Earth in an
unmanned craft. But when Alston reveals he has a larger adventure in store, the
passengers are determined to reverse the ship's course before they languish away in a
metallic tube full of strangers. The outcome may look bleak, but Alston assures them he
didn't select anyone who wasn't ready to leave the Earth behind...And all billionaires are
geniuses, right?
"ASTRONOTS" is directed by Laura Smiley. Previous SRU plays directed by Smiley include
"M4M", "Pride & Prejudice", and "My New Best Friend". Smiley met "ASTRONOTS"
playwright and then-grad student Mora V. Harris at the American College Theater Festival,
where Laura was drawn to Mora's authentic & original voice and the innovative way her
stories unfold. Based in Pittsburgh, Harris creates stories with deep meaning and political
undercurrents in a creative way. "ASTRONOTS" is not her first tango with outer space, with
her previous work, "Space Girl" also being a favorite of Smiley's.
Laura Smiley reflects positively on working with a cast and creative team of Slippery Rock
undergraduates. Smiley takes pride in assistant director, Jes Holliday, for taking great
initiative in the rehearsal process. Eddy Niessner, portraying Alston, has "really made the
character his own". Smiley notes that the cast is diligent at putting together the pieces of
the story, that underneath the humor there is a deeper meaning of accepting other
people's differences along with their own flaws.
The cast of "ASTRONOTS" includes Eddy Niessner as Alston Garth, Sarah Ball as Sage
Warmack, Maddee Young as Faith Sherwood, Joseph Digney as Wieland de Julio, Mikayla
Keyes as Hindy Hordiner, Tyrese Riggins as Reginald Walker, and Hermes Johns as
Cameron Walker. Understudies include Connor McCracken, Maria Blas, Ellie Weaver,
Carson Petras, Maria Squyres, Daniel Haubenreich, and Cameron Sims.
The creative team of "ASTRONOTS" includes Laura Smiley, director; Jes Holliday, assistant
director, Sam Kuchta, scenic and lighting designer, Lexi Gibbs, stage manager; Michael
Boone, technical director; Alex Barnhart, assistant technical director; Sofie Marino,
Costume Designer; Mary Hodson, costume coordinator; Isaac Smith, sound designer;
Hailey Rodgers, propmaster; Maggie Mitchell, assistant stage manager (ASM); David
McGrogan, ASM; Michael Rodriguez, ASM; Burton Tedesco, intimacy choreographer; Kari-
Anne Innes, box office coordinator; Kadence Storms, student box office manager; Mary
Narvett, house manager; Benjamin Porter, head usher; Maya Hope, public relations;
Rachel Dercola, public relations.
"ASTRONOTS" performances are October 18-19 and 22-23 at 7:30pm and October 20 at
2pm in the Stoner Performing Arts Complex Black Box Theater. Tickets can be purchased
at sru.edu/tickets, at $12 for students and $14 for general admissions. Tickets will also be
available at the door up to 1 hour before each performance.
