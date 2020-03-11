SHE LOVES ME, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS and More Announced in Pittsburgh Public Theater's 2020/2021 Season

Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski and Managing Director Lou Castelli have announced Pittsburgh Public Theater's 2020/2021 six-play subscription series, two special events, and new programs for the company. Six-play packages ($181.50 - $385.50) are now available by calling 412.316.1600, online at ppt.org, or at the O'Reilly Theater Box Office. Single tickets will go on sale in August.

New in Season 46, Pittsburgh Public Theater will welcome Helena Ruoti and Justin Emeka to the Public Associate Artists Program. Public Associate Artists are a select group of expert actors, directors, designers, playwrights, and dramaturges who play a vital role in the artistic life of Pittsburgh Public Theater. They have demonstrated both extraordinary artistic expertise and the promise of future excellence in their contributions to the American Theater and their collaborations with Pittsburgh Public Theater. These affiliate artists model and amplify The Public's mission in both the legacy and promise of their work and actively participate in the artistic conversations shaping Pittsburgh Public Theater's future.

Also in 2021, in addition to our own Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest, Pittsburgh Public Theater will host the Pittsburgh Regional August Wilson Monologue Competition on Monday, March 8, 2021. The contest will take place on the set of The Public's production of Mr. Wilson's Two Trains Running.

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC THEATER in 2020/2021

WHAT THE HEART WANTS

This enchanting season, Pittsburgh Public Theater will satisfy many a heart's desire. We'll bring you hopeful stories about taking a chance on love and luck. You'll find luscious music, hilarious mystical mayhem, and one very lyrical lady. From an Agatha Christie mystery to a brand-new zany comedy, look out for characters who are bound to win your heart.

September 18 - October 18, 2020

She Loves Me

Book by Joe Masteroff. Music by Jerry Bock. Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

The heart wants to sing...

With bubble baths, perfumes and more, the staff at Maraczek's want their patrons to feel as glamorous as Garbo. While clerks Georg and Amalia clash, each has answered a lonely hearts ad and is finding passion in letters from lovers they've never actually met. With sweet songs such as "Vanilla Ice Cream," this elegantly romantic musical comedy has an impressive pedigree: score by Fiddler on the Roof's Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, book by Cabaret author Joe Masteroff, and the basis of the hit movie You've Got Mail.

October 29 - November 29, 2020

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express

Adapted by Ken Ludwig

The heart wants mystery...

Detective Hercule Poirot is on board Agatha Christie's witty mystery, adapted for the stage with comic flair by playwright Ken Ludwig. Set on the greatest train in the world - the Orient Express in 1934 - the grand production will be rendered in Art Deco scenic design, costumes to the nines, and a magnificent soundtrack. Passengers include royalty, staff, and a sassy Midwestern socialite who all become suspects after a body is found. It's a wild ride that will force Poirot to question the difference between justice and law.

January 21 - February 21, 2021

Shakespeare in Love

Based on the Screenplay by Marc Norman & Tom Stoppard

Adapted for the Stage by Lee Hall. With Music by Paddy Cunneen

The heart wants to play...

Penniless and indebted to two demanding producers, struggling young playwright William Shakespeare is tormented by writer's block until he meets the beautiful Viola de Lesseps, daughter of a wealthy merchant, whose fiery passion for poetry and drama leaves her secretly longing to be an actor. Both are despondent when they learn that Viola's father has promised her to the stuffy Lord Wessex in order to gain a title for their family. Under the veil of secrecy, Will and Viola's passionate love affair becomes the basis of the very play he is writing - Romeo and Juliet. With opening night - and the wedding day - fast approaching, the plots race toward a parallel conclusion. Will it all work out in the end or are the two star-crossed lovers destined for tragedy?

March 4 - April 3, 2021

Two Trains Running

By August Wilson

The heart wants some sugar...

In 1969, as the civil rights movement ignites across America, Memphis faces a battle of his own in Pittsburgh where the city wants to raze his Hill District restaurant for an urban renewal project. As the world faces rapid change, Memphis and his regular customers fight to keep a sense of order and dignity as they each take a leap of faith. Some of them bet on love, or luck, or justice. And some of them only trust the mystical advice of 349-year-old Aunt Ester in this wise, funny and achingly beautiful play that's brimming with local history and legendary language.

April 22 - May 23, 2021

The Belle of Amherst

By William Luce

The heart wants poetry...

The world is familiar with Emily Dickinson's poems but this dazzling one-woman show introduces the complicated lady who created them. We meet Emily in Amherst, MA, circa 1845, where she shares recipes, gossip, and family. With mischievous humor she talks about her love for nature and animals. But Emily also tells of her burning need to translate feelings into poetry, and through a bravura performance by a masterful actress/pianist, the play celebrates her unique fascination with both shadows and light.

June 3 - July 3, 2021

Yoga Play

By Dipika Guha

The heart wants to stretch...OUCH!

Corporate culture meets enlightenment in this madcap comedy about a billion dollar yoga company trying to keep their cool and their clientele in the midst of a public relations crisis. Newly hired CEO, Joan, contrives a wild plan to win back their loyal followers but must manage some unexpected epiphanies and cultural mishaps in this zany and delightful comedy by an exciting new voice in American theater. Namaste.

SPECIAL EVENTS

December 2020

Yinzer Yuletide

The heart wants to celebrate...

Back by popular demand! For the second year, The Public's Yinzer Yuletide will bring Pittsburghers Downtown in December for a series of festive entertainment experiences. Decorated windows, craft cocktails, family fun, shopping, and shows have made the O'Reilly Theater a new holiday hub. Santa is working on his list right now, so be sure to check back for all the special guests and sweet events that will deck our halls this season.

February 12 - 14, 2021

Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet at Heinz Hall

The heart wants music...

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Pittsburgh Public Theater and the Pittsburgh Symphony will collaborate on one of the greatest scores and love stories of all time, Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet. While Manfred Honeck conducts the magnificent orchestra, The Public's Marya Sea Kaminski will stage scenes featuring the star-crossed lovers and Shakespeare's gorgeous imagery. The production will be dedicated to The Public's beloved co-founder and steadfast Symphony patron, the late Joan Apt.

Pittsburgh Public Theater's home is the O'Reilly Theater in the heart of Downtown's Cultural District. For more information visit ppt.org.





