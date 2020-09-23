Rex Theater to Close its Doors Indefinitely

The theatre will close after over 10 years of being open.

The Rex Theater in Pittsburgh has announced that it will be closing indefinitely due to the financial losses suffered from the health crisis. The theatre will close after over 10 years of being open.

Read the theater's full statement, posted to their Facebook page, below:

Due to the ongoing hardship and uncertain future caused by the Covid pandemic, The Rex Theater will be closing our doors after over a decade of live music and events.

We want to thank everyone who's come to a show, everyone's who's played a show, everyone who has worked in ways big and small and helped us make this crazy dream a reality.

It meant much more than a music venue to us, and we hope it did to you too. Nothing has made us happier than sharing this space and music with all of you over the past eleven years.

The memories that we've all made in these four walls will live on. The music that's happened here will live on. The friendships and relationships made in this room will live on. The beautiful energy that all of you helped us create will live on.

While we greatly appreciate all of your support, and we understand that many of you would like to find some way to save The Rex, please trust that we have considered every option and have done everything possible to keep our dream alive for as long as we could.

We all hope to run into you at a concert, somewhere, somehow, sometime, down the road.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,

The Rex Theater Family

"Fare you well, fare you well, I love you more than words can tell. Listen to the river sing sweet songs, to rock my soul" - Brokedown Palace, Grateful Dead

