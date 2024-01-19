Pittsburgh Will Be the First-Time Host of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival

The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) is a national organization promoting the educational and creative process of university and college theatre.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Sings Sweet Through the Sour at Benedum Center Photo 4 Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Sings Sweet Through the Sour at Benedum Center

Pittsburgh Will Be the First-Time Host of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival

Pittsburgh will be the first-time host city of the prestigious Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival events.   The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) is a national organization promoting the educational and creative process of university and college theatre.

Point Park University’s Pittsburgh Playhouse will host and participate in the KCACTF’s Region 2 which includes Maryland, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Ohio, West Virginia and parts of New York and Virginia.   From 115 participating schools,  five college and university theatre programs are invited to share productions at which national respondents from the Kennedy Center offer feedback and recognize accomplishments.  

“This is an incredible opportunity for our Conservatory of Performing Arts students across all majors including actors, designers, stage managers, and more.  We are especially grateful to Pittsburgh Playhouse Properties Shop Manager Katie Mikula-Wineman for facilitating this exciting partnership,” said Garfield Lemonius, Dean of the Conservatory of Performing Arts and Artistic Director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse

Known as KCACTF56, the Region 2 events are not open to the public.  Point Park University Conservatory of Performing Arts will be performing Jonas Hassen Khemiri’s recent play Almost Equal To for the KCACTF56 event.  

The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival was founded 56 years ago and has held a conference every year since including  virtually during the 2021 and 2022 school years.  "As 2004 alumni, I am thrilled to be returning to campus in the Pittsburgh Playhouse and to bring theatre students from across our region to experience the same level of professionalism I was able to during my years at Point Park,” said Seth Werner, '04 BFA, theatre arts and manager of KCACTF Region 2.  

To learn more about Point Park University’s Conservatory of the Performing Arts and its theatre program here.  



RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
THE PERFECT MATE Comes to Pittsburgh CLO in February Photo
THE PERFECT MATE Comes to Pittsburgh CLO in February

Pittsburgh CLO’s Kara Cabaret Series presents a world premiere rom-com musical of the future; it’s 2063, and love is about to get an upgrade! David Rossmer & Dan Lipton’s THE PERFECT MATE brings love to life between February 2 - March 17 at the Greer Cabaret Theater.

2
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Brings BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to the Benedum Center Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Brings BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to the Benedum Center

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will perform the magical, family-friendly ballet Beauty and the Beast for two weekends in February 2024.

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Pittsburgh! Winners include Pittsburgh CLO, Mon River Arts and more.

4
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Sings Sweet Through the Sour at Benedum Center Photo
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Sings Sweet Through the Sour at Benedum Center

I'm still not quite sure how I feel about this show, but it sounded like heaven.

More Hot Stories For You

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Brings BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to the Benedum CenterPittsburgh Ballet Theatre Brings BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to the Benedum Center
Photos: First Look At Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Walnut Street TheatrePhotos: First Look At Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Walnut Street Theatre
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Hold Company Auditions For 2024-25 SeasonPittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Hold Company Auditions For 2024-25 Season
City Theatre to Present Tami Dixon's SIDE STORIES REVISITEDCity Theatre to Present Tami Dixon's SIDE STORIES REVISITED

Videos

Get A First Look at Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Walnut Street Theatre Video
Get A First Look at Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Walnut Street Theatre
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
Crave in Pittsburgh Crave
ELSEWHERE Theatre Company (1/25-2/03)
The Dinner Detective Valentine's Murder Mystery Dinner Show in Pittsburgh The Dinner Detective Valentine's Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (2/14-2/14)
Gavin Creel in Pittsburgh Gavin Creel
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (5/01-5/01)
Betty Buckley in Pittsburgh Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
The Book of Mormon in Pittsburgh The Book of Mormon
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (2/27-3/03)
My Fair Lady in Pittsburgh My Fair Lady
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/04)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Pittsburgh Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
The Palace Theatre Center for the Performing Arts (4/16-4/16)
So, There's a Leprechaun Now? in Pittsburgh So, There's a Leprechaun Now?
Segriff Stage (3/14-3/17)
Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age in Pittsburgh Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
The Kite Runner in Pittsburgh The Kite Runner
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (5/07-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You